Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Luxembourg, September 3, 2021 - During the period August 26, 2021 – September 1, 2021, Millicom repurchased a total of 75,529 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within the framework of the repurchase program announced on July 29, 2021, details of which are shown in the table below.

Date Number of shares repurchased Weighted average repurchase price (SEK) excluding commissions Total daily transaction value (SEK), excluding commissions 26/08/2021 19,000 322.7568 6,132,379.20 27/08/2021 15,000 326.1571 4,892,356.50 30/08/2021 15,000 327.4612 4,911,918.00 31/08/2021 12,000 327.6224 3,931,468.80 01/09/2021 14,529 329.1637 4,782,419.40

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, as of September 1, 2021, Millicom holds 576,666 treasury shares. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 101,739,217.

The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbor Regulation”). The maximum level of SDRs that may be repurchased will be the lower of SEK 870 million (approximately USD 100 million) in aggregate purchase price, or 5,000,000 SDRs.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website.

