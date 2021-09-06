2021 Half Year results postponed following Distimp acquisition

Spineway, specialized in innovative implants for the treatment of severe disorders of the spinal column (spine), informs 2021 half year results are delayed due to the acquisition of Distimp, event that was not foreseen at the time the news agenda was published.

Originally planned for September the 6th after stock exchange closing, half year results will finally be communicated on September the 13th after stock exchange closing.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.
Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.
Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).
