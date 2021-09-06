Share buy-back Program

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 43/2021 – 6 SEPTEMBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement14,400814.7011,731,709.29
30 August 20213,500808,992.831.454,15
31 August 20213,163814,122.575.072,95
1 September 20213,500827,182.895.126,85
2 September 20213,500829,402.902.885,65
3 September 20213,500827,562.896.463,85
Accumulated under the program31,563818.4525,832,712,74

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 588,862 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
