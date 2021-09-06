COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 43/2021 – 6 SEPTEMBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 14,400 814.70 11,731,709.29 30 August 2021 3,500 808,99 2.831.454,15 31 August 2021 3,163 814,12 2.575.072,95 1 September 2021 3,500 827,18 2.895.126,85 2 September 2021 3,500 829,40 2.902.885,65 3 September 2021 3,500 827,56 2.896.463,85 Accumulated under the program 31,563 818.45 25,832,712,74

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 588,862 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

www.royalunibrew.com





