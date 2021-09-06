English Danish

Date 06.09.2021

Share buy-back programme – week 35

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



23,950



739.71



17,716,156 30 August 2021 800 756.56 605,248 31 August 2021 800 754.77 603,816 01 September 2021 700 757.81 530,467 02 September 2021 700 765.14 535,598 03 September 2021 700 759.84 531,888 Total under the current share buy-back programme



27,650



742.25



20,523,173 Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021











361,605











622.19











224,988,722 Total bought back 389,255 630.72 245,511,895

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

389,255 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.





In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO



Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 27 762 XCSE 20210830 9:00:12.240000 26 759 XCSE 20210830 9:11:35.222000 26 756 XCSE 20210830 9:19:32.229000 26 756 XCSE 20210830 9:42:59.015000 26 757 XCSE 20210830 9:57:38.177000 26 756 XCSE 20210830 10:31:22.897000 27 758 XCSE 20210830 11:04:40.360000 28 758 XCSE 20210830 11:04:40.360000 26 759 XCSE 20210830 11:36:29.695000 27 757 XCSE 20210830 12:14:24.682000 27 756 XCSE 20210830 12:42:39.164000 16 756 XCSE 20210830 13:00:37.036000 50 755 XCSE 20210830 14:35:44.186000 2 755 XCSE 20210830 14:35:44.186000 60 755 XCSE 20210830 14:35:44.271000 16 755 XCSE 20210830 14:35:44.271000 25 755 XCSE 20210830 14:36:19.564000 25 754 XCSE 20210830 14:42:55.228000 25 754 XCSE 20210830 14:42:55.228000 1 754 XCSE 20210830 14:42:55.228000 1 754 XCSE 20210830 14:42:55.228000 1 754 XCSE 20210830 14:42:55.228000 26 753 XCSE 20210830 15:01:15.044000 26 753 XCSE 20210830 15:01:15.044000 26 755 XCSE 20210830 15:22:56.454000 27 755 XCSE 20210830 16:04:25.954000 26 755 XCSE 20210830 16:04:25.954000 7 758 XCSE 20210830 16:12:33.345000 148 759 XCSE 20210830 16:22:38.213259 17 762 XCSE 20210831 9:00:14.455000 11 762 XCSE 20210831 9:00:14.472000 27 760 XCSE 20210831 9:20:42.230000 7 759 XCSE 20210831 9:56:33.707000 26 758 XCSE 20210831 9:59:00.026000 26 758 XCSE 20210831 10:21:06.951000 7 760 XCSE 20210831 11:21:17.565000 27 759 XCSE 20210831 11:40:08.152000 26 759 XCSE 20210831 11:41:38.270000 26 757 XCSE 20210831 12:23:32.497000 27 757 XCSE 20210831 12:49:12.032000 300 755 XCSE 20210831 13:27:07.061964 26 758 XCSE 20210831 13:40:19.942000 28 756 XCSE 20210831 14:00:13.465000 27 756 XCSE 20210831 14:26:10.099000 26 752 XCSE 20210831 14:40:41.879000 1 750 XCSE 20210831 15:03:42.149000 27 750 XCSE 20210831 15:03:42.149000 7 751 XCSE 20210831 15:45:58.745000 1 750 XCSE 20210831 15:46:13.346000 26 750 XCSE 20210831 15:46:13.346000 26 748 XCSE 20210831 15:55:33.036000 26 749 XCSE 20210831 16:08:28.891000 28 747 XCSE 20210831 16:26:16.671000 24 745 XCSE 20210831 16:38:25.042356 27 752 XCSE 20210901 9:00:56.012000 13 756 XCSE 20210901 9:17:41.790000 9 756 XCSE 20210901 9:17:41.790000 55 758 XCSE 20210901 9:21:21.742000 27 760 XCSE 20210901 9:38:30.762000 54 759 XCSE 20210901 10:08:51.056000 26 760 XCSE 20210901 10:25:02.330000 26 758 XCSE 20210901 10:42:34.187000 26 761 XCSE 20210901 11:13:03.638000 2 764 XCSE 20210901 11:37:01.064000 26 764 XCSE 20210901 11:40:12.485000 14 762 XCSE 20210901 11:56:35.264000 13 762 XCSE 20210901 11:56:35.264000 26 760 XCSE 20210901 12:18:39.562000 27 757 XCSE 20210901 12:26:33.829000 11 760 XCSE 20210901 12:55:04.290000 10 760 XCSE 20210901 12:55:04.290000 7 760 XCSE 20210901 12:55:04.290000 26 759 XCSE 20210901 13:31:19.613000 27 758 XCSE 20210901 14:10:19.560000 27 757 XCSE 20210901 14:24:11.437000 27 754 XCSE 20210901 14:50:40.436000 27 754 XCSE 20210901 15:15:02.786000 27 755 XCSE 20210901 15:50:59.710000 27 754 XCSE 20210901 15:57:28.764000 15 757 XCSE 20210901 16:09:34.683591 98 757 XCSE 20210901 16:09:34.683620 27 763 XCSE 20210902 9:04:25.326000 27 763 XCSE 20210902 9:04:25.326000 26 768 XCSE 20210902 9:16:51.433000 27 772 XCSE 20210902 9:27:17.303000 26 770 XCSE 20210902 9:39:29.046000 7 774 XCSE 20210902 10:11:01.364000 19 774 XCSE 20210902 10:11:01.369000 26 774 XCSE 20210902 10:13:39.729000 27 775 XCSE 20210902 10:43:01.341000 26 773 XCSE 20210902 11:02:26.662000 27 769 XCSE 20210902 11:15:30.592000 27 766 XCSE 20210902 11:26:19.779000 27 765 XCSE 20210902 11:44:20.633000 9 764 XCSE 20210902 13:02:11.435000 32 764 XCSE 20210902 13:07:24.050000 13 763 XCSE 20210902 13:31:20.760000 27 762 XCSE 20210902 13:41:34.848000 54 762 XCSE 20210902 13:41:34.848000 11 762 XCSE 20210902 14:27:52.474000 17 762 XCSE 20210902 14:27:52.474000 27 762 XCSE 20210902 15:07:11.456000 26 760 XCSE 20210902 15:18:33.104000 26 762 XCSE 20210902 16:07:02.425000 25 762 XCSE 20210902 16:07:02.425000 13 762 XCSE 20210902 16:07:02.448000 5 761 XCSE 20210902 16:20:30.348000 22 761 XCSE 20210902 16:20:30.348000 5 761 XCSE 20210902 16:28:07.019000 20 761 XCSE 20210902 16:28:07.019000 26 760 XCSE 20210902 16:30:16.636000 23 759 XCSE 20210902 16:43:27.577000 27 763 XCSE 20210903 9:02:57.342000 19 765 XCSE 20210903 9:07:10.300000 7 765 XCSE 20210903 9:07:10.300000 14 762 XCSE 20210903 9:31:09.507000 28 765 XCSE 20210903 9:48:01.360000 26 762 XCSE 20210903 9:48:11.733000 27 761 XCSE 20210903 9:57:49.020000 1 760 XCSE 20210903 10:05:28.968000 25 760 XCSE 20210903 10:05:28.968000 28 761 XCSE 20210903 10:26:43.257000 26 760 XCSE 20210903 10:56:03.368000 8 760 XCSE 20210903 11:23:17.306000 37 760 XCSE 20210903 11:23:17.323000 7 760 XCSE 20210903 11:23:17.324000 9 761 XCSE 20210903 11:40:33.023000 15 761 XCSE 20210903 11:40:33.023000 2 761 XCSE 20210903 11:40:33.024000 7 760 XCSE 20210903 12:31:01.559000 44 761 XCSE 20210903 12:33:57.131000 9 761 XCSE 20210903 12:33:57.134000 30 761 XCSE 20210903 13:29:42.580000 21 761 XCSE 20210903 13:29:42.580000 9 761 XCSE 20210903 13:29:42.602000 27 759 XCSE 20210903 14:30:02.725000 27 760 XCSE 20210903 14:36:55.321000 26 758 XCSE 20210903 15:21:01.023000 26 756 XCSE 20210903 15:35:58.111000 7 756 XCSE 20210903 15:52:59.054000 16 756 XCSE 20210903 15:52:59.054000 12 756 XCSE 20210903 16:03:07.136000 13 756 XCSE 20210903 16:03:07.136000 120 757 XCSE 20210903 16:13:57.215196

