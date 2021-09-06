Worldwide Autonomous Floor Scrubber Industry to 2026 - Featuring Diversey, Hako Group and Karcher Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market Report



The global autonomous floor scrubber market is expected to reach 1476.26 million USD by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period 2021-2026



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the autonomous floor scrubber market during the forecast period:

High labor costs in developed countries

High demand for effectiveness and efficiency

Stringent regulations to maintain cleanliness and employee safety

Growing inclination towards automation

The global autonomous floor scrubber market suffered a downfall during the COVID-19 crisis as most economic activities were halted in 2020. But the pandemic has prompted the need for constant sanitization, industrial cleaning, and disinfecting to ensure a safe and hygienic environment. Manual cleaning poses several risks to the cleaning staff. Thus, autonomous floor scrubbers, which are self-driving cleaning robots, also called robotic floor scrubbers, are increasingly gaining momentum in the global market.



Key Highlights

Sustainability, green cleaning, and innovation in technologies are the key trends that will promote the market's growth.

The requirement of high capital to enter the market is likely to restrict players from entering the industrial floor scrubber market.

The manufacturing and warehouse & logistics segment are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rise in automation and growing usage of the technically advanced product in the industries.

The Latin American region will witness high growth due to rapid industrialization, significant penetration of travel and tourism activities, and increasing awareness of health and hygiene.

For smaller companies in the commercial floor scrubber industry, partnership with other vendors in high-demand regions is a benefitting opportunity.

The study considers the present scenario of the autonomous floor scrubber market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The US holds the highest share of 58.94% in the global autonomous floor scrubber industry due to its usage across many airports, retail outlets, shopping malls, and others. The growth also depends on the country's economic growth, where the US currently holds the second-highest position in the world. In Europe, the high share is attributed to the higher adoption of robotic cleaning equipment across several industries and the high labor cost. In APAC, market growth is driven by China, Australia, and Japan.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

Australia

Japan

South Korea

India

Saudi Arabia

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Insights by Vendors

Diversy, Hako Group, Karcher, Nilfisk, and Tennant are the key players in the industry. The level of research & development investment by vendors will remain high in the forecast period. Nilfisk, Tennant, Karcher, and Hako dominate the market due to their vast infrastructure and R&D facilities. The vendors offer various products such as commercial scrubbers and sweepers, industrial vacuum cleaners, floor cleaners, scrubber dryers, and other combination machines. Vendors in the industry are also expanding their presence through partnerships, investments, and mergers & acquisitions. Many vendors are focusing on innovation in production technologies to provide efficient products in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the autonomous floor scrubber market?

2. Who are the end-users in the autonomous floor scrubber market?

3. Which region has the highest share in the autonomous floor scrubber market?

4. What are the key opportunities in the market for an autonomous floor scrubber?

5. Who are the prominent vendors in the autonomous floor scrubber industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 The Growth of Robotics

7.3 Industry FAQ

7.4 Impact of COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Green Products

8.2 Growing Inclination Toward Automation

8.3 Adoption of Technologies (AI, Sensors, & GPS)



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 High Labor Costs in Developed Countries

9.2 High Demand for Effectiveness & Efficiency

9.3 Stringent Regulations for Maintaining Cleanliness & Employee Safety



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Low-Cost Labor in Developing Countries

10.2 Longer Replacement Cycles

10.3 Lower Penetration in Underdeveloped Nations



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Autonomy: Building Block

11.3 Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Five Forces Analysis



12 Runtime

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Up To 4 Hours

12.4 MORE THAN 4 HOURS



13 Scrubber Head Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Disc

13.4 Cylindrical



14 End User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Retail & Shopping Center

14.4 Manufacturing

14.5 Airport

14.6 Healthcare

14.7 Warehouse & Logistics

14.8 Education

14.9 Others



15 Sales Channel

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Direct

15.4 Indirect



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Runtime

17.4 Scrubber Head Type

17.5 Sales Channel

17.6 End User

17.7 Key Countries



18 Europe

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Runtime

18.4 Scrubber Head Type

18.5 Sales Channel

18.6 End User

18.7 Key Countries



19 APAC

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Runtime

19.4 Scrubber Head Type

19.5 Sales Channel

19.6 End User

19.7 Key Countries



20 Middle East and Africa

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Runtime

20.4 Scrubber Head Type

20.5 Sales Channel

20.6 End User

20.7 Key Countries



21 Latin America

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Runtime

21.4 Scrubber Head Type

21.5 Sales Channel

21.6 End User

21.7 Key Countries



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Diversey

23.2 Hako Group

23.3 Karcher

23.4 Nilfisk

23.5 Tennant



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Adlatus

24.2 Amano

24.3 Avidbots

24.4 Aziobot

24.5 Bharati Robotic Systems

24.6 Cleanfix

24.7 Ddrobo

24.8 Gaussian Robotics

24.9 Iclean Robotics CO.

24.10 Murata Machinery LTD



25 New Developments

25.1 New Product Launches & Partnerships



26 Report Summary

26.1 Key Takeaways

26.2 Strategic Recommendations



27 Quantitative Summary

27.1 Market by Geography

27.2 North America

27.3 Europe

27.4 APAC

27.5 Middle East & Africa

27.6 Latin America

27.7 Runtime

27.8 Scrubber Head Type

27.9 Sales Channel

27.10 End User



28 Appendix

