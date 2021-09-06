Insights on the PCR and NGS-based Diagnostics Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PCR and NGS-based Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global PCR and NGS-based diagnostics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global PCR and NGS-based diagnostics market to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on PCR and NGS-based diagnostics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on PCR and NGS-based diagnostics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global PCR and NGS-based diagnostics market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global PCR and NGS-based diagnostics market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases

Growing R&D and funding in molecular diagnostics

2) Restraints

Lack of skilled professionals in low- and middle-income countries

3) Opportunities

Transforming healthcare infrastructure in developing regions

Segment Covered

The global PCR and NGS-based diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user.

The Global PCR and NGS-based Diagnostics Market by Product

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Services & Software

The Global PCR and NGS-based Diagnostics Market by Application

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Genetic Tests

Oncology Testing

Others

The Global PCR and NGS-based Diagnostics Market by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

