Global Cell Therapy Market Opportunity: > USD 45 Billion By 2028

In last few years, cellular therapies have gained a considerable momentum in the management of wide range of diseases including cancer, hematological malignancies, autoimmune disorders, and damaged tissue. The cellular therapies mainly consists of hematopoietic stem cell transformation (HSCT), adoptive immune therapy for cancer, gene therapy for management of inherited deficiencies and bone marrow stromal cell (BMSC) therapy for the treatment of ischemic heart diseases. Researchers are currently making huge investments in the development of such effective and safe treatment as an alternative to conventional therapies.

Currently, cell therapy is one of the most exciting fields in translational medicine as it can effectively alleviate the underlying cause of genetic and acquired disease. The cell therapy works by restoring or altering cells and it functions by cultivating or manipulating cells outside the body before they are again injected into patient's body. The cell therapies consist of all aspects of cellular immunotherapies, cellular medications, and other therapies which include cells from donor and recipients for cell therapies. Continuous research and development in cell therapy has accelerated at a fast rate, with the increasing number of products entering clinical trials and development.

The entrance of chimeric antigen T-cell therapy for the management of cancer has also driven the growth of market. Currently, two CAR T-cell products have been approved for the management of cancer which has shown high adoption rates in the market. Apart from T-cells, researchers are also utilizing NK cells as alternative vehicles for their CAR engineering, given their unique biological features and established safety profile in the allogeneic setting. In addition to this, other immune effector cells including gamma-delta T cells or macrophages are attracting interest and may be added to the repertoire of engineered cell therapies against cancer.

The global cell therapy market was valued at less than US$ 20 Billion in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$ 45 Billion by 2028. The market is mainly driven by the large number of clinical studies of cell based therapies which can be attributed to the presence of government and private funding agencies that are constantly offering grants to support projects across various stages of clinical trials. Furthermore, the need of better and targeted therapies in the management of diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases has also resulted in overall increase in research and development activities, thus boosting the growth of market.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The large share of the region is mainly due to the presence of substantial number of pharmaceutical companies and research centers.

The major key players in cell therapy market are Fibrocell Science, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Pharmicell, Osiris Therapeutics, Medipost, Vericel Corporation, Anterogen, Kolon TissueGene, Stemedica Cell Technologies, and AlloCure. In addition to this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness high CAGR rates due to rising investment by developers and consumers in educating themselves for advanced targeted therapies. Furthermore, the rise in healthcare expenditure and developing guidelines are expected to propel the growth of market in this region.

Report Highlights:

Global Cell Therapy Market Opportunity: > USD 45 Billion By 2028

Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Insight by Indication, Company and Country

Insight On More than 1600 Cell Therapies in Clinical Trials

Clinical & Commercial Insight On 32 Cell Therapies Available in Market

Dosage & Pricing Insight By Country & Region

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global market & Clinical Trials

Price & Product Insight By Region/Country



1. What Is Cell Therapy?

2. Mechanism of Therapeutic Action in Cell Therapy

3. Emergence of Personalized Cell Therapy

4. Cell Therapy Application by Therapeutic Areas

5. Role of Cell Therapy In Cancer Therapeutics

6. Global Cell Therapy Clinical Trials 2021 -2028

7. Impact of COVID-19 On Cell Therapy Research Landscape

8. Global Cell Therapies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

9. Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook

10. US - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

11. South Korea - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

12. Europe - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

13. Japan - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

14. South Korea - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

15. Rest Of World - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

16. Global Cell Therapy Market Scenario

17. Cell Therapy Research Insights at University Level

18. Strategic Alliances for Promoting Cell Therapy Research

19. Treg Cells - The Next Step To Advance Cell Therapy

20. Global Cell Therapy Market Future Prospects

21. Marketed Cell Therapies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

22. Competitive Landscape

Athersys Inc.

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Bone Therapeutics

Celgene Corporation

Cell Medica

Cellerant Therapeutics

FibrocellScinence

Genzyme Corporation

Green Cross Cell

Histogenics Corporation

Intrexon Corporation

Intercytex

ISTO Biologics

Macrocure

Mesoblast

Molmed

Nuo Therapeutics Inc

OmniCyte

Opexa Therapeutics

Organogenesis

Pharmicell

TCA Cellular Therapy

Stem Cell Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Tigenix

Vericel Corporation

