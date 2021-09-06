The global Healthcare IT market is projected to reach USD 829.2 billion by 2026 from USD 319.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.0%

New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services, Components, End-User And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04770693/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, IT infrastructural constraints in developing countries, the high cost of deployment of HCIT solutions for small and medium-sized hospitals in emerging countries, and resistance from traditional healthcare providers.



The healthcare provider solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Healthcare IT market in 2020.

Based on products and services, the Healthcare IT market has been segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the healthcare provider solutions segment include the need to control the growing healthcare costs and improve the efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors.



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021–2026).

North America accounted for the largest share of the Healthcare IT market in 2020. Stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare, the high adoption rate of HCIT technologies, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of IT companies in North America account for their larger market shares.



The major players in the Healthcare IT market include Optum (US), Cerner (US), Cognizant (US), Change Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Epic Systems (US), Dell Technologies (US), Allscripts (US), GE Healthcare (US), IBM (US), athenahealth (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Conduent (US), Infor (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Wipro Limited (India), Conifer Health (US), Nuance (US), 3M (US), Inovalon (US), InterSystems (US), Carestream Health (US), Orion Health (US), Practice Fusion (US), and SAS Institute (US).



The report analyzes the Healthcare IT market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product and services, and region.



