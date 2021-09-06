Worldwide Airline Passenger Communications System Industry to 2025 - Increased Demand for Inflight Connectivity and Rising Partnerships is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airline Passenger Communications System Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the airline passenger communications system market and it is poised to grow by $2.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period. The report on airline passenger communications system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction and adoption of 5G network by the aviation industry and increased demand for inflight connectivity and rising partnerships.
The airline passenger communications system market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing air passenger traffic as one of the prime reasons driving the airline passenger communications system market growth during the next few years.
The report on airline passenger communications system market covers the following areas:
- Airline passenger communications system market sizing
- Airline passenger communications system market forecast
- Airline passenger communications system market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading airline passenger communications system market vendors that include Airbus SE, GOGO LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Group, Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the airline passenger communications system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
