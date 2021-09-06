First Radisson RED in central London opens its doors

Today, the first Radisson RED hotel in central London, the Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2, opens its doors. Located in London’s hip borough of Greenwich, complete with dreamy riverside views, excellent attractions, and just minutes from central London, this fun and bold lifestyle, select-service hotel is ready to rock the English capital.

Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2 is located near the Royal Museums Greenwich, including the Cutty Sark, the National Maritime Museum, and the Royal Observatory, home of the famous Prime Meridian, where east meets west. This area of Greenwich in southeast London is the perfect location for guests to feel the buzz of one of the capital’s hippest boroughs. The hotel is located nearby the O2 Arena, the world’s most popular entertainment arena for concerts and events with world-famous artists, as well as big sport and entertainment events from across the globe.

Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President for Radisson Hotel Group in Northern & Western Europe, says: “We’re thrilled to expand our bold, playful, and eclectic Radisson RED brand in London, and strengthen our position as the leading international hotel group in the region. Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2’s location is ideal for visitors looking to explore either maritime Greenwich or the many other attractions across London, while enjoying Radisson RED’s unique twist on hospitality.”

Vivek Chadha, managing director of Nine Group and owner of the Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2, comments: “We’re delighted to celebrate the opening of the striking Radisson RED in Greenwich. As we look to the much anticipated return of live music, concerts, sport and entertainment, the Radisson RED London Greenwich The O2 is perfectly situated to provide visitors with a safe and inspiring environment bought together with seamless technology. We’re especially excited to introduce the stunning rooftop bar ‘NINE’ which will deliver panoramic views across Greenwich, Canary Wharf and The O2. The pandemic has taught us the power of local and made us better hoteliers in the process. This hotel draws inspiration from the local area which guests can enjoy through the hotel’s design, creative food and drink offerings, art, furnishings and of course, the local experiences.”

The hotel offers 70 bold and fun guest rooms where guests can relax in plush beds and enjoy rain effect showers. The spacious rooms are decorated with stunning photo art, large beds and there is no lack of charging points making it easy for guests to work, along with large desk areas. And, for guests who would like to bring their 4-legged friend, the hotel is pet-friendly.





The hotel’s all-day restaurant serves creative food with a local focus, tailor-made for the millennial lifestyle with a large selection of different pizzas and burgers, delicious salads, shared platters, nachos, chicken wings and sweet potato fries. The hotel’s urban restaurant offers 50 seats, in addition to 20 more seats in the lounge area, where guests can enjoy late dinners, fun brunches, long breakfasts or just hang out on big sofas with lots of pillows. There’s a mix of low tables and big tables for larger parties, a stage for guests to work or play, and even a pool table.

The bar and lounge offers plenty of different drinks and cocktails and our team are ready to make something special if a guest would like a drink that is not on the menu! Both hotel guests and locals are welcome to enjoy the restaurant, as well as the hotel’s ‘Grab and Go’ offer on street-level, where the hotel serves croissants with ham and cheese and vegan options, all freshly made in-house, with all kind of sandwiches, salads and drinks. The hotel will also have a high-end and one-of-the-kind rooftop bar ‘NINE’, all covered in glass, which will offer stunning views over the city and is set to open its doors later this fall.





Guests have easy access to the O2 Arena, which is situated less than a mile from the hotel as well as public transport links via the North Greenwich underground station within walking distance or a short bus ride away. London City Airport is only five miles from the hotel. The hotel also has a car park for any guests arriving by car.

London’s first Radisson RED property joins popular landmarks like Radisson RED Glasgow and Radisson RED Heathrow Airport Hotel and offers guests upscale, fun and unconventional hotel experiences.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson RED London Greenwich is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

