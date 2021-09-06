Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

| Source: Global Graphics PLC Global Graphics PLC

Cambridge, UNITED KINGDOM

PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 6 September 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGuido Van der Schueren
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameGlobal Graphics PLC
b)LEI213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary share



GB00BYN5BY03
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price

EUR 4.74		Volume

1,684
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

 - Price		 

1,684

EUR 7,982
e)Date of the transaction3 September 2021
f)Place of the transactionEuronext Brussels

About Global Graphics PLC
Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developers Xitron and enterprise software developer HYBRID Software.

Contacts

Jill TaylorGraeme Huttley
Corporate Communications DirectorChief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.comEmail: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com