Global Transfection Technologies Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transfection Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global transfection technologies market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.5 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.44% during 2021-2026. Transfection technology refers to the process of artificially introducing nucleic acid, such as Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) and oligonucleotides, into the cells. It is introduced using various physical, chemical and biological methods, which can assist in modifying certain properties of the cell. It involves various methods, including cotransfection, electroporation, cationic lipid transfection and in-vivo transfection. This process is commonly used for various genomic studies that include gene expression, screening, RNA interference and Vivo research, along with the bioproduction of viruses and proteins.
The increasing prevalence of cancer and various chronic lifestyle diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of reagent-based methods is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used techniques, reagent-based transfection is less complicated to administer and more cost-effective. In line with this, instrument-based methods, such as biolistic technology, microinjection and laserfection, are also gaining immense traction across the globe. Various technological advancements in cell research and therapeutic discovery are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, research in gene transfer is majorly performed under in-vivo conditions for the development of novel therapeutic drugs and various other applications. Other factors, including increasing investments by both government and private organizations to develop large scale transfection facilities, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of protein therapeutics, are projected to drive the market further.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Reagent
- Instrument
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Therapeutic Delivery
- Bio-Medical Research
- Protein Production
- Others
Breakup by Transfection Method:
- Lipofection
- Eletroporation
- Nucleofection
- Cotransfection
- Cationic Lipid Transfection
- In-Vivo Transfection
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Physical Transfection
- Biochemical Based Transfection
- Viral-Vector Based Transfection
Breakup by End-User:
- Research Centers and Academic Institutes
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group AG, Maxcyte Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, Polyplus Transfection, Promega Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global transfection technologies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the transfection technologies market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the transfection method?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global transfection technologies market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
