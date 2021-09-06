Global Transfection Technologies Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transfection Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transfection technologies market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.5 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.44% during 2021-2026. Transfection technology refers to the process of artificially introducing nucleic acid, such as Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) and oligonucleotides, into the cells. It is introduced using various physical, chemical and biological methods, which can assist in modifying certain properties of the cell. It involves various methods, including cotransfection, electroporation, cationic lipid transfection and in-vivo transfection. This process is commonly used for various genomic studies that include gene expression, screening, RNA interference and Vivo research, along with the bioproduction of viruses and proteins.



The increasing prevalence of cancer and various chronic lifestyle diseases is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of reagent-based methods is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used techniques, reagent-based transfection is less complicated to administer and more cost-effective. In line with this, instrument-based methods, such as biolistic technology, microinjection and laserfection, are also gaining immense traction across the globe. Various technological advancements in cell research and therapeutic discovery are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, research in gene transfer is majorly performed under in-vivo conditions for the development of novel therapeutic drugs and various other applications. Other factors, including increasing investments by both government and private organizations to develop large scale transfection facilities, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of protein therapeutics, are projected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Product Type:

Reagent

Instrument

Others

Breakup by Application:

Therapeutic Delivery

Bio-Medical Research

Protein Production

Others

Breakup by Transfection Method:

Lipofection

Eletroporation

Nucleofection

Cotransfection

Cationic Lipid Transfection

In-Vivo Transfection

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Physical Transfection

Biochemical Based Transfection

Viral-Vector Based Transfection

Breakup by End-User:

Research Centers and Academic Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group AG, Maxcyte Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, Polyplus Transfection, Promega Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.



