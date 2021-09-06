International Week of Deaf People- Doug Disraeli D.D.S. Teams Up with Individuals from the Deaf Community to Give Dental Tips to Providers

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of International Week of Deaf People on September 20-26, 2021, Doug Disraeli D.D.S. collaborates with individuals in the Deaf Community to develop helpful tips to serve this unique population of people who are deaf and hard of hearing.



International Week of Deaf People includes the International Day of Sign Language on September 23, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness of the importance of sign language. The International Week of Deaf People strives to promote the human rights of people who are deaf while gathering, becoming united, and showing unity to the rest of the world.

Dr. Disraeli offers the following tips for providers:

Prepare individuals for the steps of the process

Offer a pen and paper

Consider visual aids

Ask about accommodations

Make sure to face individuals when speaking

Have transparent masks on hand for lip reading

Have the number of an interpreter via teleconference available

Look directly to the patient, speak clearly, and do not shout

Don’t touch without warning

Assume competence

Provide deaf interpreter or be willing to work with insurance on providing one

Reconfirm interpreter a few days before the appointment

Have written communication available for oral hygiene, post-op instruction, and confirm patient fully understands at-home care



The International Week of Deaf People is an annual event celebrated by the global Deaf Community during the last full week of September to commemorate the month the World Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf was first held.

Says Dr. Disraeli, “When providing dental care to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, we learned from the community there are a few things that help make their visit as comfortable as possible. We wanted to share this out to the greater dental community.”

