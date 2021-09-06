Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - August 30 to September 03, 2021

English French

Paris, September 06, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from August 30 to September 03, 2021:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/08/2021 FR0000121485 10 047 671.1517 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/08/2021 FR0000121485 10 000 673.0999 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/09/2021 FR0000121485 4 000 689.1537 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/09/2021 FR0000121485 9 000 693.8385 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/09/2021 FR0000121485 10 500 687.6988 XPAR TOTAL 43 547 681.9312

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/26753f456599d3f0/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-August-30-to-September-3-2021.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30 julien.brosillon@kering.com

Attachment