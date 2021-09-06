New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134844/?utm_source=GNW



Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Growth & Trends



The global contrast enhanced ultrasound market size is estimated to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.0%. Introduction of affordable dyes, increasing sonography procedural volume, and contrast imaging modes becoming an integral feature of ultrasound systems are the prominent factors driving the market.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, liver lesions, renal lesions, gastrointestinal diseases, and vascular diseases globally is anticipated to boost the market growth, as these are major areas of clinical application of Contrast-enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) systems.



The presence of several potential benefits in CEUS such as being completely radiation-free, quick, cost-efficient, and patient-friendly, in comparison to the contrast-enhanced CT/MRI, is expected to propel the growth of the market.



Increasing approvals of CEUS by regulatory bodies for new indications are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, the ultrasound dyes which were originally indicated for cardiac imaging have received an extension of indication for pediatric and liver imaging in several countries.



Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Report Highlights

• Based on product, the equipment segment held the largest revenue share in 2019. This can be attributed to the largest installed base of sonography technology compatible with CEUS

• The contrast agents segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 4.0% during the forecast period owing to its approval of usage in the liver and pediatric imaging by the FDA

• Based on type, the non-targeted segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 as most of the commercially available dyes are non-targeted agents

• Numerous clinical trials conducted to determine the potential of diagnostic and therapeutic application of targeted imaging dyes in cancer care are expected to drive the segment during the forecast period

• The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increasing number of emergency visits with medical conditions such as abdominal pain, abdominal/thoracic trauma, and cardiac complications

• The clinics segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the realization of economic and patient care benefits with the adoption of sonography devices in practice among physicians at primary and secondary care

• In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to the limited accessibility to advanced CT/MRI imaging modalities such as CT and MRI, and the growing burden of cardiovascular disorders in China and India.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134844/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________