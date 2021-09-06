New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe MDI-based PU Technical Insulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134840/?utm_source=GNW



Europe MDI-based PU Technical Insulation Market Growth & Trends



The Europe MDI-based PU technical insulation market size is expected to reach USD 462.9 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2028. This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on energy conservation in the industrial manufacturing sector, to improve process efficiency and reduce carbon footprint in the key economies in Europe.



Supply chain management is one of the crucial parts of the insulation market.The supply chain elements including raw material suppliers, insulation product manufacturers, installers, contractors, distributors altogether favor the market prospect.



A significant number of manufacturers and service providers and easy installation processes have resulted in high market competition.



The availability of MDI is expected to be limited for manufacturing PU technical insulation, owing to its widespread usage in other applications.MDI is being extensively used in the sports footwear industry for advanced gear.



In addition, is also used at high temperatures for making polyisocyanurate, which is used for making rigid thermal insulation in the power generation industry This, in turn, is expected to result in increased prices of MDI over the forecast period.



The market is competitive due to the availability of raw materials, leading to a significant presence of national and multinational players.Sustainable innovation, market positioning, and competitive pricing are major target areas for the manufacturers.



The key market players maintain strategic relationships with their suppliers, distributors, and end-users to maintain their demand-supply capabilities.



Europe MDI-based PU Technical Insulation Market Report Highlights

• The discontinuous panels segment is expected to witness the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028, on account of superior thermal conductivity of polyurethane thereby supporting the product demand in paneling applications

• The growing importance of sound barriers in a work environment in light of reducing noise levels is likely to support the product demand for acoustic application in commercial constructions and is expected to reach USD 102.3 million by 2028

• The energy segment accounted for 57.7 kilotons in terms of volume share in 2020, owing to high demand for insulating materials to maintain the operating temperatures to avoid mishaps

• Germany dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 19.4% in terms of volume and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, owing to high product demand from the automotive sector due to enhanced production capabilities of the players

• Key players are investing in research and development activities and launching new products to enhance customer productivity, thereby attaining business growth in the market

