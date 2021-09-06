Global Body Temperature Monitoring Market is Expected to Reach $3.42 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Body Temperature Monitoring Market was pegged at $1.46 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit $3.42 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), surge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global body temperature monitoring market. On the other hand, poor demand in underdeveloped countries impedes the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in the emerging economies has been beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario-

High to moderate fever is one of the very first & most common symptoms of the patients affected with COVID-19 virus. Temperature readings of a person have to be frequently monitored to set up a perfect COVID-19 treatment plan. This factor has led to a steep increase in demand for body temperature monitoring equipment across the world, thereby boosting the market growth.

This demand if quite likely to persist until the pandemic is completely over.

The global body temperature monitoring market is analyzed across product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the contact thermometers segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost from 2021 to 2030. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the oral cavity segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global body temperature monitoring market report include A&D Company, Limited (A&D Medical), American Diagnostic Corporation, Helen of Troy Limited (Kaz USA Inc.), Omron Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Easywell Biomedicals, Inc., Hicks Thermometers India Limited, 3M Company, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Welch Allyn, Inc.), and Midas Company Limited (Microlife Corporation). These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

