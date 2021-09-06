The global Social and Emotional Learning market size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2021 to USD 5.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7%

New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Social and Emotional Learning Market by Component, Core Competencies, Type, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05844660/?utm_source=GNW

Thus, SEL should be included in the school curriculum from early stages and continued throughout high school.

• By Services, the Training and Support segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period



By Services, the Training and Support segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.These services comprise in-school training, workshops, personal training, conferences, webinars, seminars, and personal development programs on SEL.



It also includes best practices that support safe and engaging learning environments for learners. Effective SEL training aids teachers and admin staff to deliver valuable outcomes on SEL programs.

• By Type, the Web-based segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period



The Web-based segment is expected to hold a larger market size.Web-based refers to an SEL platform that can be accessed online from any device with a web browser.



These devices include desktops, smartphones, tablets, and interactive displays. With online connectivity, students and teachers can access the platform from any place at any time

• By End-User, Pre-K segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Pre-K market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The student’s age group range considered for Pre-K is 3–5.



SEL in Pre-K schools empowers educators to develop social skills, build a positive relationship with families and peers, preventive techniques against challenging behavior, and enhance knowledge. The increasing use of engaging learning methodologies such as interactive gaming and animated SEL programs would drive the growth of the Pre-K segment.



