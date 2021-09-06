The wastewater treatment services market is projected to reach USD 71.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2 % from USD 53.0 billion in 2021

New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Service Type, End-User, Industrial End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228505/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing environmental regulations

Nations have enforced strict norms against polluting the naturally occurring water bodies and illegal discharge of wastewater.In countries such as China, which were severely impacted by air pollution, special laws have been implemented to protect it from the harmful impact of wastewater discharge.



At the same time, developed nations such as the US have stringent laws for drinking water, potable water, and wastewater, indicating the fact that wastewater treatment is strictly dealt with.With such stringency maintained at the international level, it is evident that the nations have laid down strict regulations to curb global warming and protect biodiversity.



Thus, improper discharge of wastewater effluents is dealt with the utmost strictness, and this can render factories noncompliant.



Operation & process control is estimated to be the largest service type in wastewater treatment services market between 2021 and 2026.

The amount of wastewater generated from industries largely depends on their operations & processes.Optimizing these processes hugely impacts the quality and quantity of the wastewater generated, which, in turn, is expected to impact the kind of treatment procedure associated with it.



Thus, operation & process control forms a key component of the service type segment.Operations & process control services are mainly provided for the facility operation improvement and control of wastewater treatment plants.



The major municipal and industrial customers outsource such services to dedicated wastewater treatment service providers. These types of services include, but are not limited to, laboratory testing, facility troubleshooting, routine maintenance, parameters monitoring, statistical process control, and report generation.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing wastewater treatment services market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The APAC comprises major emerging nations such as China and India.Hence, the scope for the development of most industries is high in this region.



The wastewater treatment services market is growing significantly and offers opportunities for various industries. The APAC region constitutes approximately 61.0% of the world’s population, and the manufacturing and processing sectors are growing rapidly in the region. The APAC is the largest wastewater treatment services market with China being the major market which is expected to grow significantly. The rising disposable incomes and rising standards of living in emerging economies in the APAC are the major drivers for this market.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 67%, Tier 2 - 22%, and Tier 3 - 11%

• By Designation: C-Level - 11%, Director Level - 16%, and Others - 73%

• By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 12%, APAC - 46%, Middle East & Africa - 21%, and South America-2%



The key players in the market are focusing on strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships & agreements, acquisitions, and expansions, to expand their businesses globally The key players operating in the wastewater treatment services market are trying to increase their scope of services to address the increasing demand. Veolia Water Technologies (France), SUEZ (France), Xylem (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Thermax (India), and Ecolab (US) are the leading providers of wastewater treatment services, globally.



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for wastewater treatment services market on the basis of service type, end-user and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for wastewater treatment services market.



• Impact of COVID-19 on wastewater treatment services market

