Linear Motion System Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

Furthermore, their easy implementation in various applications is helping industries achieve seamless and agile processing, which further reduces the requirement of maintenance and decreases downtime. The rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing demand for digital transformation and adoption of automated systems in various industries, are certainly major factors driving the growth of linear motion systems. Moreover, these systems are in high demand due to their superior performance in harsh environmental conditions in industries, which is further fueling the market growth.





The COVID-19 pandemic and the probable occurrence of future pandemics foster the adoption of automation technologies. These technologies, such as automation, robotics, and information and communication technologies, enabled the organizations to continue to operate by facilitating social distancing in the workplace and by allowing remote work from home offices. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to accelerate the implementation and development of automation technologies because of greater incentives to substitute capital for labor.

Linear motion-control systems are helping to automate COVID-19 testing. These systems are highly used in automated RT-PCR testing. The reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction is a reliable, highly sensitive method for detecting the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

The latest trend is the shift from hydraulic or pneumatic cylinders to electric linear actuators, with particular reference to some industrial fields as packaging and automatic machines. The primary purpose is to have better control and greater versatility in automation and detailed customization of the machine or system in which the electric linear actuator is mounted.

For instance, the Drives and Motion Division of Yaskawa America Inc. introduced the Sigma Trac II series linear servo motors stages to the Sigma-7 servo family. The Sigma Trac II combines a Yaskawa SGLF2 series linear motor with linear bearings, high-resolution absolute optical scale, cable management, and optional bellows to create a turnkey linear stage.

The linear motion systems act as a major catalyst to transform the modern manufacturing environment due to several advantages, such as higher efficiency and a higher product lifecycle, which helps them to be deployed across various industries. Also, the adoption of digital linear motion technology is expected to be on the rise, as it provides maximum productivity, shorter time-to-market, improved configuration, and many more benefits.

The multi-axis linear motion system is expected to gain significant market traction during the forecast period, as it offers at least two linear directions of movement, and can be used for different target applications at the same time. High positioning and repeat accuracy along with the right motion dynamics are the critical factors for the increasing popularity of this integration system.

Miyachi Unitek Corporation, a manufacturer of welding equipment and laser systems, introduced its Sigma 5 Axis Fiber Laser Cutting System, a unique technology that enables three-dimensional cut paths. The Sigma 5 Axis Laser Cutting System features high speed, high precision, position-based firing laser power control, and unique cutting features that makes it ideal for use in cutting thin metals, especially those used in precision medical cutting tools.





Key Market Trends



Automotive Segment Expected to Witness Significant Growth





The automotive sector is a rapidly evolving industry. Linear motion components, including electric linear actuators and lead screws, are increasingly used in automotive applications for automating performance. Linear actuators are largely used wherever an automotive part is required to be lifted or lowered, opened or closed, providing safety and convenience to drivers.

In April 2021, US Autocure, an Arizona-based coating, and automation specialist, developed an automated system that delivers IR beams evenly across contoured automotive surfaces but to move heavy metal booms and shutters smoothly and quietly. In compliance with stringent safety regulations, the company took the help of linear motion systems from Thomson Industries.

According to OICA, in 2020, some 53.59 million passenger cars were sold across the world. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the fiscal year 2020, there were around 2.7 million passenger cars sold across the south Asian country.

Further, due to increasing vehicle parc and growing automotive sales, there is an increase in carbon emission, thereby helping the automotive sector become a key contributor to the greenhouse effect. Various agencies have created regulations for the development of vehicles and green technologies fuel-efficient, which will help to escalate the demand for linear motion products, such as roller screws and ball screws.

Moreover, the rapidly increasing demand for energy-efficient mass transit drives increased the adoption of hybrid and fully electric-powered vehicles, which is creating a massive opportunity for linear motion systems in the automotive sector. Due to the growing adoption of automation in the automotive manufacturing process and involvement of digitization and AI, the demand for different linear motion systems is increasing in the automotive sector.





Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market





The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth for the linear motion system market due to an increase in industrial activity, technological advancements in the field of linear motion systems, rise in government investment in industrial automation systems, and the presence of well-established players providing linear motion system across the region.

The region constitutes the presence of large semiconductor industry, besides automotive, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and machine manufacturing. Moreover, there is a rising degree of miniaturization in various fields of applications that have led to a rise in the production of various linear motion systems in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth for linear motion systems over the forecast period, owing to the significant adoption of linear actuators and other systems throughout the region. China is dominating the region due to the increasing adoption rate of motion systems, owing to the massive deployment in the country’s dominating electronic and automotive manufacturing sectors. As the market is also developing at a high rate in other economies in the region like India, there is vast potential for growth in the market studied.

According to Schaeffler Gruppe, it is expected that 110 million vehicles will be produced by 2025. Asia has become the hottest market in terms of passenger vehicle production.In addition in the Automotive sector, Japan, India, and South Korea completed the list of the world’s largest car producers. Most of these countries are home to the major manufacturers of passenger vehicles. As linear motion system market has customers for automotive sector, the market is expected to get a boost in the region.

The companies in the region are also engaging in significant expansion activities. For instance, in September 2020, JIECANG announced that the Industrial Park in Zhejiang would be opened as the new headquarters. JIECANG Life and Health Industrial Park span over an area of 48,524.7 square meters, with a complete construction area of 70,000 square meters. With automatic production lines from component production, assembly, inspection to storage to achieve multi-model and mass production, Industrial Park aims to produce 200,000 sets of medical-care and home-care actuator systems per year.





Competitive Landscape



The Linear Motion System Market highly competitive in nature due to the presence of various players across the world. Key manufacturers of the linear motion systems are involved in bringing technological innovations to their products to enhance their market presence. The market is concentrated with the presence of a few linear motion system manufacturers focusing on developing smart variations of the products to cater to the evolving end-user requirements.





May 2020 - Rockwell Automation Inc. launched a new iTRAK 5730 small-frame intelligent track system (combines both linear and rotary motion) that uses independent cart technology to support smart, flexible, and efficient machines. Independent cart technology offers many benefits over traditional gear, chain, and belt conveyors, including unlimited machine flexibility, better traceability, and increased uptime.

June 2021- Timken Comany introduced new revamped SC actuators through Rollon brand. The products are revamped in terms of aesthetics and functionality in the direction of the designer’s needs to increase performance, simplify the project, and adhere to the different application requirements. It introduced new vertical models of the SC series of actuators.





