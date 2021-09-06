New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Construction Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134949/?utm_source=GNW

The data center operators with standardized supply chains, with uniform build processes, using prefabricated components and with supplier contracts already in place will be best positioned to withstand temporary disruptions.





The need for data centers has increased in recent years due to the high adoption of cloud services. According to the survey results published in the Cloud Infrastructure Report 2021, 57% of the respondents reported that more than half of their infrastructure is in the cloud, while 64% expect they will be fully in the public cloud in the next five years.

Further, the adoption of a software-defined data center in healthcare drives the market. Medical expenditure increases every year, and the cost of optimization from the customer perspective is also in focus. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, by 2040, healthcare spending is expected to increase to about USD 18.28 trillion, with high-income countries expected to spend around USD 9,019 per person in 2040. While healthcare organizations are in the nascent stage to adopt modern changes to IT infrastructure, adopting a software-defined data center in the healthcare institutes will streamline data management, unify networking, and server storage with better agility. ?

Furthermore, the state and local municipalities of the North America region are competing to construct more data centers for their markets. For instance, Texas has passed tax incentive legislation providing complete relief of sales taxes on business property. This factor is vital for data center operation in the next 10 to 15 years for large data center users.

Further, the Covid-19 pandemic has struck when demand for data center capacity is expanding rapidly and has applied restrictions to the construction of new facilities. There is a certain impact on the market, such as data network traffic has gained increased traffic by increasing usage of applications such as Zoom, Microsoft Office, others. However, according to trend force, Q2 2020 has witnessed 3.2 million server unit shipments. Moreover, the pandemic has caused challenges for constructing a data center due to disruption in the supply chain, which will slow down the market growth. ?

The costs of data center construction is also a significant factor that is affecting the market’s growth. The vendors are focusing on regions that have lower build costs. According to Turner and Townsend Data Center Cost Index 2020, in the United States, Silicon Valley and New Jersey in the United States have high build costs (USD 9.8/w) while North Virginia (USD 8.4/w), Texas (USD 7.7/w), and Arizona (USD7.6/w) are markets which are being focused on in the United States.





Key Market Trends



Growing Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers in Large Enterprises is Driving the Market Growth





The hyperscale data centers are used in different sectors to increase computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, along with storage resources. The various features of the hyperscale data centers include the physical infrastructure and distribution systems supporting the data centers for maximizing cooling efficiency, along with the ability to broadly scale computing tasks in an efficient way.

Moreover, the business of selling data center hardware designed to Open Compute Project specifications is booming. Advanced cooling solution for fast-growing power consumption and computing density in next-generation data centers with no changes in the extra facility is significantly contributing to the market growth with OCP.

For instance, in 2020, Wiwynn announced to showcase its cutting-edge standalone rack-level liquid cooling solution with the next-generation Open Compute Project (OCP) server to address the growing demand of high-power consumption and compute density for cloud computing, AI and HPC, during the OCP Virtual Summit 2020.

Furthermore, the demand for more computing power in the Latin American developing region simply contributes to market growth. For instance, in 2020, Digital Colony Management, LLC has announced its establishment of the Scala Data Centers S/A (hyperscale data center platform) in Brazil through the acquisition of assets from UOL Diveo. UOL Diveo will continue in providing infrastructure services through Scala along with its managed services, Multicloud, Security, Software Development, and Digital Solutions through its services company Compasso UOL.

In addition, in Thailand, ST Telemedia Global Data Center (STT GDC) announced the construction of its hyperscale data center facility consisting of two seven-story buildings within a data center campus where each building will support an IT load of 20MW, with the construction taking place in two phases. This increased rate of construction of the hyperscale data centers is expected to significantly drive the market growth.





North America Accounts To Hold a Major Share





Over a while, the United States has been recognized as one of the fore-runners in the adoption of new technologies. With increasing adoption in Big Data analytics, the companies in the region, in order to avoid falling short on traditional storage, have begun the construction of new data centers along with colocation centers to run their business analytics activities.

The increasing investments in metro infrastructure in North America have provided optimal opportunities for the construction of data centers. For instance, CyrusOne planned to build a 340,000 sq. Ft. mega data center with the 100MW of capacity in Dallas metro in three phases.

Further, customers are constantly experiencing the increase of sophisticated user demands for network and connectivity solutions that deliver faster and more reliable data connections across the data centers in the United States. In 2020, MOX Networks, LLC, and Cologix announced a new partnership aimed at expanding connectivity solutions for their customers across North America. Currently connected to the Cologix Minneapolis data centers, MOX is now offering 1G, 10G, and 100G capacity services to all Cologix customers, with the ability to extend service to several Chicago area data centers and the Seattle metro area.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America contributes to market growth. A player such as SkySwitch provides white-label UCaaS from geographically diverse locations to maximize system resiliency to MSPs, VARs, ISPs, and interconnects.

According to the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report, several enterprises have agreed that their cloud usage may exceed the planned usage at present, owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The enterprises are forced to meet increased demand as online usage grows, resulting in the need for the extra capacity required for current cloud-based applications.

With the growing amount of data consumption and content consumption in the country, the demand for hyperscale data centers has been surging. These facilities have a minimum of 5,000 servers and are at least 10,000 sf, as defined by the International Data Corporation. The world’s largest data centers are operated by tech giants: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.





Competitive Landscape



The data center construction market is fragmented in nature, as it consists of several major players. With technological advancements and product innovations, many companies are increasing their presence in the market by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets that cater to an intense rivalry. Key players are IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are -





June 2021 -NTT Ltd., announced the launch of Global Data Center Interconnect (GDCI), an integrated global network fabric service that delivers private and secure connections between NTT’s global data centers and major cloud service providers with a single physical port supporting multiple virtual network services. NTT’s GDCI is based on sophisticated software-defined network technology that allows clients to connect to dense ecosystems of cloud service providers in different geographic regions, addressing hybrid and multi-cloud interconnection challenges.

Aug 2021 - DPR Construction announced the construction of new data center project for Facebook in Mesa, Arizona. The 960,000 square foot Mesa facility will use 60 percent less water than the typical data center due to extensive use of fresh air for cooling. Facebook also outlined three water restoration projects that will restore more than 200 million gallons of water per year in the Colorado River and Salt River basins and help provide greater water security for Arizona.





