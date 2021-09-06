Global Neurovascular Devices Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Penumbra, MicroVention and Stryker Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurovascular Devices Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neurovascular devices market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.96% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$3.416 billion in 2026 from US$2.133 billion in 2019. Neurovascular devices are used as an aid in the treatment of various neurovascular disorders such as brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and carotid artery disease. Growth in the market may be attributed to the upsurge in the number of patients suffering from neurovascular diseases and also rising preference for the minimally invasive devices owing to the quick healing time, fewer complications, and short hospital stay.



Increasing geriatric population.



The demand for neurovascular devices is expected to surge due to the rise in the geriatric population, globally. According to the data given by the United Nations, there were around 703 million people, that were aged 65 years or over in the year 2019. The report also stated that the number of older people, worldwide, is expected to double to 1.5 million in the year 2050. An aging population is expected to put significant financial pressure on old-age support systems. During aging, a certain number of factors which include, automatic dysregulation, arterial stiffness, blood-brain barrier, and neurovascular uncoupling are expected to define the dynamics of local perfusion and brain blood flow. The atheromatous disease is a common factor among old age people. With the rise in neurological and neurovascular problems, the demand for neurovascular devices is expected to surge in the coming years.



Rising incidences of the neurovascular diseases to augment the market growth.



The increasing population coupled with the rising geriatric population at the risk of neurovascular diseases will boost the market for neurovascular devices during the given time frame. As per the data by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (US), 7.4 million people suffered from a stroke in the US. Unhealthy lifestyles have increased the prevalence of the diseases such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and high blood cholesterol which have further raised the chances of cerebrovascular disorders, thus, boosting the growth of the neurovascular devices market for the treatment of the disorders. Advancement in the field of neurovascular disorder treatment such as the use of embolization for cerebral AVMs and internal carotid artery stenting for intracranial atherosclerotic disease will also bolster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the growth of the market might be restrained due to the high treatment cost and lack of trained professionals.



The Asia Pacific to be a lucrative market for Neurovascular Devices.



Geographically, North America is estimated to hold the major share in the neurovascular devices market. The major factors driving the growth of the market in the region are the growing and quick adoption of neurovascular devices coupled with the favorable reimbursement policies. Rising awareness among the population regarding neurovascular devices will also boost the market in the region. Asia-Pacific will present a lucrative opportunity for neurovascular devices owing to the rising patient base suffering from diseases such as stenosis, AVM, and strokes along with the improving healthcare infrastructure. Stroke is a major cause of death in the region. According to the data from the National Centre for Healthcare Quality Management in Neurological Diseases in China and other major institutes, the total death rate in China for cerebrovascular diseases was 149.49 per 100,000, and it accounted for more than 1.5 million deaths in the year 2019. Stroke is also a major concern in India. According to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, stroke has become the fifth major cause of death in the country in 100,000 population. These developments are expected to accelerate the demand for neurovascular devices in the region, in the coming years.



Latest Developments.

In May 2021, Scientia Vascular, a major developer of interventional medical devices, announced that it had raised US$50 million of financing from a Palo Alto, California-based global healthcare investment firm, called Vivo Capital. The company had stated that the financing would be used to increase marketing, sales, and novel product development in both its flagship neurovascular stroke market and interventional oncology and peripheral vascular markets. This development is expected to enhance the market growth in the coming years.



In May 2021, Rapid Medical, an Israeli neurovascular device developer, announced that it had completed an oversubscribed US$50 million series D financing round, which was led by a major firm, MicroPort, with participation from Deep Insight, CITIC private equity fund, and company's existing investors. The company had stated that the investment would be used in the support of the commercial growth of the company's invasive stroke products, globally.



In February 2021, Cerus Endovascular Ltd, a privately held medical device company, announced that it had received and got a Breakthrough Device Designation from the United States of Food and Drug Administration, for the company's major Contour Neurovascular System. The novel system would be used in the treatment of intracranial aneurysms. The development is expected to have a positive impact on the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Embolization Devices

5.3. Angioplasty and Stenting Devices

5.4. Neurovascular Access Devices

5.5. Neurothrombectomy Devices



6. Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, By Applications

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Stenosis

6.3. Arteriovenous Malformation

6.4. Stroke

6.5. Aneurysms

6.6. Others



7. Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, By End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



8. Neurovascular Devices Market Analysis, By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. United States

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. UK

8.4.2. France

8.4.3. Germany

8.4.4. Italy

8.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Japan

8.6.2. China

8.6.3. India

8.6.4. Thailand

8.6.5. Taiwan

8.6.6. Indonesia

8.6.7. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Penumbra

10.2. MicroVention Inc.

10.3. Stryker

10.4. Evasc Neurovascular Enterprises

10.5. Acandis GmbH

10.6. Memry Corporation

10.7. Phenox GmbH

10.8. Spartan Micro Inc.

10.9. Johnson & Johnson

10.10. Shape Memory Medical Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wy19x