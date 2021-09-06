New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134953/?utm_source=GNW

These work stoppages led to a loss in the production of millions of vehicles across the world. According to OICA data, automotive production has registered a decline of 16% in 2020 to reach less than 78 million vehicles. This has negatively affected the demand for EPDM in 2020.





Over the medium term, the major factor driving the growth of the market studied is the rising construction sector across the globe primarily in developing nations. On the flip side, the decline in the automotive industry is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

The automotive segment dominated the market with a significant share. However, the segment is expected to witness a slow growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.





Key Market Trends



Construction Segment to witness Lucrative Growth





Automotive Segment is the largest market for EPDM, however recent decline in automotive industry across the globe is expected to act as an opportunity for EPDM in construction sector.

Various features of EPDM, such as its superior resistivity toward heat and cold, UV resistivity, low life-cycle costs, high flexibility, and elongation in any climate have increased its usage in roofing solutions. It is also used in basements, podium decks, sloping and slabs, swimming pools, etc.

As the construction industry continues to grow, the usage of EPDM in these applications is also expected to continue to increase.

The global construction industry is expected to reach USD 8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by countries, such as India, China, and the United States.

In the Asia-Pacific region, ?China has the largest construction market and is in the middle of a construction mega-boom. The country has the largest building market in the world, making up 20% of all construction investment, globally. The country alone is expected to spend nearly USD 13 trillion on buildings by 2030. ??

Moreover, according to the National Development and Reform Commission of China, the Chinese government approved 26 infrastructure projects at an estimated investment of about USD 142 billion, which are expected to be completed by 2023. Also, in China there were about 482 buildings of more than 150 meters high under construction that were expected to complete by 2028.

In South Korea, the government outlined its plan to build 830,000 housing units by the end of 2025 in the major cities. ?In 2020, the gross domestic product (GDP) contributed by the construction sector in South Korea was approximately KRW 88.8 trillion.

Such factors in turn are expected to act in favor of the EPDM market in the construction sector.





Asia-Pacific Region to dominate the Market





Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a share and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific being a hub for both automotive and construction industries across the globe is the major region driving the demand for EPDM.

The Chinese automotive manufacturing industry is the largest in the world, with a production share of just over 28% in 2019. The industry witnessed a slowdown in 2018, wherein production and sales declined. A similar trend continued in 2019, with the production declining to 25.7 million vehicles, which was a reduction by about 7.5% year-on-year.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), automotive production declined by about 2% in 2020. The country produced 25,225,242 units in 2020, which declined from 25,750, 650 units in 2019. However, in Q1, 2021, production reached 6,352,028 which was an increase of over 81.7% over Q1 2020.

The construction industry grew at a strong pace in 2020, but growth was restricted due to the pandemic. The construction sector has supported economic growth in the country whenever major slowdowns have occurred. The country has the largest construction market in the world, encompassing 20% of all construction investments, globally. China is expected to spend nearly USD 13 trillion on buildings by 2030. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the construction output value in the country increased from CNY 9.6 trillion in 2010 to CNY 26.59 trillion in 2020.

The construction industry is the second-largest industry in India, with a GDP contribution of about 9%. This industry had showed promising growth in 2019, with a re-energized output of around 8%. It is predicted that the Indian construction industry is expected to emerge as the third-largest market in the world, with a size of almost USD 1 trillion by the end of the forecast period.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are projected to have significant impact on the makret during the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape



The market studied is consolidated among the top players, with the top six players accounting for around 70% of the global market in terms of production capacities in 2020. The key players include Dow, ARLANXEO, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Versalis SpA, and KUMHO POLYCHEM, among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134953/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________