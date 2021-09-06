New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pet Food Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134955/?utm_source=GNW

The rising concerns about pets’ health are boosting the adoption of spill-proof and advanced pet food packaging to maintain pet food packaging quality.





The Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association estimates that 12 million, or 40%, of UK households, own a pet. Due to the growth of pet adoptions and increasing awareness amongst owners about animal health, the industry has focused on maintaining the quality of pet food packagings, such as spill-proof and labeling innovations.

Animal lovers are demanding attractive, informative, and protective products, like any other food product. Moreover, FDA regulations for pet food products have improved over the years and are similar to human food. Manufacturers are focusing on providing consumers’ wants, such as intelligent packaging for pet food. Thus, labeling these pet food products creates a positive outlook on the pet food packaging market.

The most significant trend in packaging right now is sustainability. Sustainability has been a serious concern voiced by governments and consumers, owing to which packaging companies are focusing on packages that comply with the government and consumers. For instance, ProAmpac’s PRO-EVP multiwall bags are used for sustainable pet food packaging, made from fiber-based renewable resources and paper/poly hybrid materials. The company’s PRO-DURA range comes in woven polypropylene bags, offering flexibility and durability.

With the recent outbreak of COVID 19, the flexible packaging manufacturers flooded with a pool of issues that are expected to be only for the short -term. Some of the effects of lockdown include supply chain disruptions, lack of availability of raw materials used in the manufacturing process, labor shortages, and fluctuating prices that could cause the production of the final product to inflate and go beyond budget, shipping problems, etc.

For instance, the lockdowns designed for curbing the Covid-19 pandemic have triggered a sharp rise in UK dog ownership. Pet food production has risen for meeting this new demand, but it has raised questions about the availability and sustainability of its packaging. However, a year since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, the UK supermarkets announced that the country is facing a national shortage of pouch food for dogs and cats due to this unprecedented rise in pet ownership and the failure of supply chains to meet the new demand. The shortage of pouches is also expected to continue throughout year 2021, meaning that retailers will be forced in rethinking their approach when it comes to packaging and supply chains.

Further, the industry is witnessing a shift in trend towards premium packaged products. The interest in premiumization within the pet food sector has mainly been focused on the ingredients, sourcing, and processing. However, this trend has trickled down into the pet food packaging market, focusing on sensory-focused packaging. With interest in touch-based packaging increasing over the years, packaging experts understand the importance of conveying a brand’s story differently from consumers find attractive. Moreover, the rapid growth of internet retailing has been highly disruptive towards the pet care industry over the past few years.





Key Market Trends



Bags to Witness Significant Growth





Bags are anticipated to witness significant growth due to the companies’ growing focus to reduce the usage of material in producing the product is encouraging the development of the bags. The physical and barrier properties required for standalone bags can be provided in a lightweight multi-material laminate, and generally include one or more of LDPE, HDPE, CPP, OPP, and PVC and coatings such as PVdCL.

The increased demand for airtight sealing is driving the need for bags with high barrier properties, which allow the retention of the product quality of pet food for an extended period. Furthermore, driven by the need for re-sealability and re-closable packaging, bags with zippers are increasingly becoming popular in the market studied. Companies are opting for bags due to the requirement of space-saving packaging formats, which is further driving the segment’s growth in the studied market.

Most of the packaging companies aim for a material reduction in their packages. And this is one of the key factors driving the growth of bags in the pet food packaging industry. Historically, the excessive reduction has increased seal failures. However, a new sealing approach, the ’Integrity seal system,’ has been developed by Ceetek in partnership with WRAP and International Food Partners (IFP) and can reduce the standard seal size of 15mm down to 1.5mm wide30.

This technology has been used successfully by Marks & Spencer for salad packaging, generating a 10-15% packaging material reduction and is suitable for use with both liner bags and standalone bags.

Complementing the growth of recyclable product usage, various packaging companies are offering and launching new products in the pet food industry that are sustainable and are made up of mono-material. Alongside changing market demand, rigorous legislation to reduce carbon footprint is driving the altering of raw materials. For instance, in January 2021, Mondi launched two new bags for Germany-based pet food producer Interquell in two different sizes with a functional plastic barrier that offers both convenient handling and sustainability benefits.





North America Holds Major Share





Increasing pet humanization and pet ownership, the emergence of private label store brands, and growing urbanization are some of the major driving forces propelling the growth of the North American pet food market.

The North American pet food industry has become extremely competitive. With increasing demand from pet owners for protective, informative, and sustainable packaging, manufacturers are focusing on producing more intelligent packaging solutions.

Further, the increase in the number of non-traditional households with no children, coupled with high levels of disposable income is boosting the per-capita pet expenditure for this market. Consequently, pet owners are willing to pay for more value-added products and resulting in a decline of economy pet food, with people moving toward branded product offerings.

Moreover, the increasing penetration of e-commerce, coupled with internet retailing, is creating a market for pet stores to create Omni channels to grow. Thus, all the aforementioned reasons are expected to be instrumental in driving the pet food packaging market in North America.

As pet populations continue to grow around the world and particularly in developing countries, global retail pet food sales are expected to grow. Further, the developing countries are growing in importance for U.S. exports. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. pet food exports to China were up by 124% from Jan 2020 through Jun 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The new e-commerce regulations, potentially allowed the sales of U.S. pet food via this channel, combined with the growth of e-commerce in the pet food market due to COVID-19, may present an opportunity to increase the U.S. market presence in the Chinese pet food market.





Competitive Landscape



The pet food packaging market is highly fragmented and in the growth phase. A few of the key players in this market are Amcor Limited, American Packaging Corporation, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, and Crown Holdings. With innovation in pet food products and rising competition in the pet food packaging market, manufacturers are opting for quality and sustainable packaging to attract more customers. Some of the recent developments in the market are:





January 2021 - Mondi, announced the launch of two new paper-based bags for German pet food producer Interquell, delivering both consumer convenience and sustainability benefits. The innovative FlexiBags meet Interquell’s goal to reduce the amount of plastic used while ensuring premium product protection and convenient handling for consumers.

March 2021 - ProAmpac, announced that it has acquired IG Industries PLC and Brayford Plastics Ltd., private businesses based in the United Kingdom that produce a broad portfolio of recyclable packaging products. IG Industries and Brayford Plastics are leading suppliers of flexible packaging products for the bakery, meat, fish, poultry and fresh produce markets across the U.K. and Western Europe. This acquisition expands ProAmpac’s manufacturing capabilities for plastic film, resealable bags and premade pouches, and extends its industry-leading commitment to provide customers with a broad offering of recyclable packaging products.





