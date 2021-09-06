New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare IT Consulting Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134959/?utm_source=GNW





Furthermore, there is a rise in opportunity for IT healthcare consulting owing to the favourable government policies in developed and developing regions. The other factors such as increasing government support for healthcare IT solutions, changing the technology landscape over the forecast period. However, data privacy and confidentiality is a major factor restraining the growth of the healthcare it consulting market.



Key Market Trends



Hospitals and Ambulatory Care Centers Segment dominates the Market





The hospitals and ambulatory care centers are for digitalizing the business practices of IT infrastructure management, IT security services, resource planning, support services, mobile computing, and cloud-based solutions. With the implementation of scalable agile operations, healthcare providers have witnessed increased revenues.

A greater and more seamless flow of information within a digital healthcare infrastructure can be achieved with the help of IT consulting in hospitals. Some of the outsourced IT consulting services, include the development and maintenance of clinical platforms, analytics dashboards, IT procurement, network optimization services, and cloud services. Many hospitals are also taking support for revenue cycle management, ERP support service, and population health.

The transition from fee for service (FFS) to value-based care is increasing the pressure on care providers. Thus, hospitals and ambulatory care centers segment are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.





The United States Lead the Market in North America Region





North America Projected to have Significant Market share. The growth is attributed to changes in regulations and changes in the payments of Medicare, the healthcare providers are increasingly dependent on the IT healthcare consulting companies.

In the United States, CitiusTech, with its technical expertise, provides services to medical technology for enhancing the current enterprise applications (EMR) by end-to-end support. The healthcare IT consulting firms help to engage with the patients and caregivers by supporting care delivery and reducing costs. They have excellent analytics capabilities that enable care providers to increase clinical quality and care coordination.

The big and small healthcare providers are outsourcing this to the third-party providers, as they themselves cannot handle all the complex changes happening in the healthcare ecosystem. With innovative approaches, such as analytics, data security, and systems, etc., the healthcare providers are benefiting in increasing revenues and improving the patients’ experience.

This is likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare IT consulting market in North America.





Competitive Landscape



The Healthcare IT Consulting market is highly competitive and experiencing healthy growth, due to greater adoption from smaller and mid-sized market players. Healthcare IT consulting market penetration is expected to increase in emerging markets, like APAC and Latin America, offering growth opportunities for new entrants.



