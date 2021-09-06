Local Street Artist Creates Unique Art Exhibition 'Something Beautiful' With Love by West

CHELSEA, N.Y., Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opening on Sept. 23 at his first-ever solo exhibition ''Something Beautiful", John Westbay will be showcasing over 20 new paintings, limited artist prints, a custom-built hand-painted coffee table, and several new street wear items. Despite working in such a wide range of mediums, Westbay says to no surprise that his signature message of LOVE and heavy NYC influence will be the common theme tying all pieces of the show together.

"I want to wow people when they walk in. I've been working very hard for this show. I'm very happy with the work, and it is by far my best to date. More than just showing people my newest paintings, I want the opening nights to be a whole experience and I'm bringing a lot of cool pieces together to make that happen. Life-long friend and super talented DJ Nick Russo will be deejaying both opening days. Also, I'll be releasing new streetwear collaborations with another great friend, John Scaffidi, owner/designer of AT WAR. We even have an amazing tattoo artist, Deanna Maffeo, who will be inking people right there live, on the premises of the beautiful Gallery 23 in the heart of Chelsea Manhattan, the art district of the world. I'm just honored to have this opportunity, and my goal is to make something beautiful out of it."

John Westbay was born in 1990 in Brooklyn, New York. A self-taught painter, Westbay still lives and works in Brooklyn, where he initially made a name for himself as a street artist in 2013 by tagging his signature LOVE logo. Since then, Westbay has made a shift from the street to the canvas by showcasing his work in prominent galleries and exhibitions across the country.

John Westbay -"Something Beautiful"

Gallery 23

545 West 23rd St.

NY, NY 10011

Sep. 23rd, 2021 - Oct. 12th, 2021

(646-327-7100)

Info@gallery23ny.org

