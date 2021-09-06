Fortiva® Retail Credit Partners With Metro Mattress To Offer Seamless Waterfall Financing Program

ATLANTA, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortiva® Retail Credit, the leader in second look point-of-sale financing, today announced a new strategic partnership to provide consumer financing services to Metro Mattress, upstate New York’s largest mattress specialty retailer.



The new partnership optimizes Metro Mattress’ finance offerings and empowers consumers to take advantage of Fortiva Retail Credit's industry-leading second look credit solution, which includes deeper underwriting to approve more consumers, decades of experience, and a seamless and fully integrated waterfall application process.

"Offering financing to our nonprime customers is important to our success and helps us serve a large and diverse customer base," said Dominick Caruso, Controller at Metro Mattress. "We are excited for our partnership with a premier second look provider like Fortiva and to be able to deploy a single application waterfall to make financing easy for our associates and our customers."

"We are excited to partner with a trusted retail brand like Metro Mattress," said David Caruso (no relation), Chief Commercial Officer - Retail Credit. "When retailers like Metro Mattress look for a partnership to grow their business and improve the shopping experience, our market-leading technology and more than 25 years of consumer financing expertise consistently stands out in the marketplace as the best solution to approve more customers and drive sales."

Fortiva Retail Credit leverages flexible technology capabilities to offer a seamless transition from prime financing to a second look program with very affordable payment options. When a shopper is declined financing from a prime credit provider, their application is instantly processed for our second look solution, creating the most integrated consumer experience and most approvals for our client. Using knowledge gained from over 25 years of data aggregation and consumer performance, Fortiva Retail Credit offers the industry's deepest underwriting paired with the best terms to optimize consumer acceptance rates.

Fortiva Retail Credit provides a fully integrated, omnichannel financing solutions for retailers in the big box retail, furniture, automotive, elective medical, health and fitness, home automation, consumer electronics, and home improvement industries.

About Metro Mattress

Metro Mattress is the largest mattress specialty retailer in Upstate New York with almost 50 store locations throughout New York State and in business for over 40 years. We are proud to be an Elite Tempur-Pedic Mattress retailer as well as offering the best top name brand mattresses including Chattam & Wells, Sealy, and Spring Air.

About Fortiva Retail Credit

Fortiva® Retail Credit is a technology-enabled second look point-of-sale consumer credit program issued by The Bank of Missouri. The omnichannel program leverages instant decisioning capabilities, deep underwriting, and a paperless process to provide a best-in-class retail finance program for its clients both in-store and online. The flexible technology platform provides a loan decision to consumers within seconds. Clients in several industries such as furniture, big box/specialty retail, flooring, home improvement, HVAC, electronics, elective medical, health and fitness, and home automation, offer the program for second look financing. Fortiva® Retail Credit serves all U.S. markets including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Fortiva® Retail Credit program is managed by subsidiaries of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC).

