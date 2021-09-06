Global Fire-Resistant Cable Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Demand For Fire-Resistant Cables For Power Generation Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire-Resistant Cable Market by Insulation Material (EPR, LSZH, PVC, XLPE), End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Energy, Manufacturing), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fire-resistant cable market size is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 2.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.

The global fire-resistant cable market has witnessed high growth primarily because of the booming construction as well as industrial sector, rise in the demand for fire safety products, and rapid urbanization & globalization. Furthermore, grid maintenance, replacement of aging infrastructure, conversion of overhead lines to underground lines, and the development of rail networks across the globe, have propelled the consumption of fire-resistant cables over the next few years.

In terms of both value and volume, XLPE segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.

The XLPE segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. High thermal short circuit rating, excellent electrical property maintained under the complete temperature range, resistance to thermal deformation at high temperatures, excellent water resistance and low permeability to water, excellent chemical resistance, high durability, and long operational life are some of the properties fueling the growth of the XLPE insulation material segment.

In terms of both value and volume, building & construction is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for fire-resistant cables.

Building & Construction is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the fire-resistant cable market. Fire-resistant cables can be used for wiring and interconnection purposes in residential and non-residential areas. These cables are easy-to-install, maintain the reliability of electrical circuits, and can withstand high temperatures during fires, thus, ensuring human safety. Increasing awareness about the safety of buildings among the masses has led to the increase in demand for fire-resistant cables. These cables find applications in the distribution of power in almost every commercial and residential building. Increasing construction activities are driving the fire-resistant cable market in the building & construction industry.

In terms of both value and volume, the APAC fire-resistant cable market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for fire-resistant cable as a result of the expansion of the end-use industries due to rapid economic development and urbanization. Furthermore, growing manufacturing, building & construction, and automotive & transportation industries, among others in several APAC countries are fueling the demand for fire-resistant cables in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Higher Demand For Fire-Resistant Cables Expected From Emerging Economies

4.2 APAC: Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry And Country

4.3 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By Insulation Material

4.4 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand For Fire-Resistant Cables For Fire Safety & Protection

5.2.1.2 Increasing Fire Safety Standards & Regulations Globally

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility In Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For Fire-Resistant Cables For Power Generation

5.2.3.2 Population Growth And Rapid Urbanization Translating To Large Number Of Construction Projects

5.2.3.3 Increasing Developments In Automotive Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability Of Cheap And Inferior Quality Fire-Resistant Cables

5.3 Range Scenario Analysis

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Prominent Companies

5.4.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Yc-Ycc Drivers

5.7 Market Mapping/Ecosystem Map

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.13 Case Study Analysis

6 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fire-Resistant Cable Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Fire-Resistant Cable Market

6.2.1 End-Use Industries

6.2.1.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Building & Construction Industry

6.2.1.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Automotive Industry

6.2.1.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Energy Industry

7 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By Insulation Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE)

7.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.4 Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH)

7.5 Ethylene Propylene Rubber (EPR)

7.6 Others

8 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Building & Construction

8.3 Automotive & Transportation

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Energy

8.6 Others

9 Fire-Resistant Cable Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.2.1 Prysmian Group

10.2.2 Nexans S.A.

10.2.3 NKT Group

10.2.4 Leoni Ag

10.2.5 LS Cable & System Limited

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Market Players

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive

10.5.4 Emerging Companies

10.6 Strength Of Product Portfolio

10.7 Business Strategy Excellence

10.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping Of Smes (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises)

10.8.1 Progressive Companies

10.8.2 Responsive Companies

10.8.3 Starting Blocks

10.8.4 Dynamic Companies

10.9 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 Prysmian Group

11.1.2 Nexans S.A.

11.1.3 NKT Group

11.1.4 Leoni Ag

11.1.5 LS Cable & System Limited

11.1.6 Elsewedy Electric Company

11.1.7 Jiangnan Group Limited

11.1.8 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

11.1.9 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

11.1.10 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

11.1.11 Yazaki Corporation

11.1.12 Swcc Showa Cable Systems Co Ltd.

11.2 Additional Players

11.2.1 Universal Cable (M) Berhad

11.2.2 Tratos Limited

11.2.3 Keystone Cable

11.2.4 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd.

11.2.5 Tianjin Suli Cable Group

11.2.6 Tele-Fonika Kable Sa

11.2.7 Top Cable

11.2.8 Shanghai Jiukai Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

11.2.9 Siccet Srl

11.2.10 RSCC Wire & Cable Llc

11.2.11 RR Kabel Limited

11.2.12 Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture Co. Ltd.

11.2.13 Middle East Specialized Cables Company (Mesc)

11.2.14 Walsin Lihwa Corporation

11.2.15 Cavicel S.P.A

11.2.16 St Cable Corporation

12 Adjacent Markets

13 Appendix

