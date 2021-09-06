Worldwide Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Industry to 2025 - Increase in the Working Population is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market and it is poised to grow by $ 397.20 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report on the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies and an increase in the working population segment.
The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in elderly cats with cognitive problems as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth during the next few years.
The report on automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market covers the following areas:
- Automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market sizing
- Automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market forecast
- Automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market vendors that include Automated Pet Care Products Inc., ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PetNovations Ltd., Radio Systems Corp., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Also, the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Single-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Multi-cat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Automated Pet Care Products Inc.
- ChillX Co.
- Cosmic Pet
- iKuddle
- Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd.
- Omega Paw Inc.
- PetNovations Ltd.
- Radio Systems Corp.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfue1d