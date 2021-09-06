Global Autonomous Vehicle Vision and Navigation System Market (2020 to 2030) - Featuring Aptiv, Autoliv and Garmin Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Vehicle Vision and Navigation System Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Vehicle Type, Level of Autonomy (L1 - L5), Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous vehicle vision and navigation system market will reach $130.91 billion by 2030, growing by 22.5% annually over 2020-2030, owing to technological advancements in deep learning for image processing and government's initiatives for developing autonomous & connected vehicles.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global autonomous vehicle vision and navigation system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global autonomous vehicle vision and navigation system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Vehicle Type, Level of Autonomy, Distribution Channel, and Region.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global autonomous vehicle vision and navigation system market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Hardware & Component

3.2.1 Global Positioning System (GPS)

3.2.2 Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) Sensors

3.2.3 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

3.2.4 Camera

3.2.5 Ultrasonic Sensor

3.2.6 Light Detection and Ranging Sensors (LiDAR)

3.2.7 Other Components

3.3 Software & Service

3.3.1 Software & Service for Planning

3.3.2 Software & Service for Controlling

3.3.3 Software & Service for Perception

3.3.4 Software & Service for Localization



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type

4.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

4.2 Passenger Vehicles

4.3 Commercial Vehicles



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Level of Autonomy

5.1 Market Overview by Level of Autonomy

5.2 Level 1 (Driver Assistance)

5.3 Level 2 (Partial Automation)

5.4 Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

5.5 Level 4 (High Automation)

5.6 Level 5 (Full Automation)



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

6.2 OEM

6.3 Aftermarket



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2030

7.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

Aptiv

Autoliv Inc.

Bosch

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

HERE Technologies

IMAGRY

Magna International Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony

TomTom International BV

Valeo Group

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

Waymo LLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

