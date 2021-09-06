HBR Colorado Launches New Program to Buy Houses in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local "we buy houses" company HBR Colorado has recently announced a new campaign to purchase more houses as-is with cash in and around the city of Colorado Springs. The owner of the company, Brian Rudderow, was quoted saying "we buy houses in any condition in Colorado Springs and we even allow the sellers to remain in the property for up to 30 days in certain situations to add an extra layer of convenience."

One major reason that homeowners choose to sell their houses fast to investors is that they don't have to clean up the home, remove junk, and make expensive repairs to the property before selling it. An investor will pay cash for houses in their current condition and they normally will cover all closing costs as well so this makes it extremely attractive for homeowners that are facing difficult situations and would simply like to get rid of their home as fast as possible.

Some of the most common situations where cash buyers can be of use are foreclosure, divorce, tax liens, mold damage, fire damage, tax liens, inheritance, extensive repairs, bad tenants, squatters, job relocation, and more. Sellers that are facing these situations need someone that is honest and reliable and will treat them fairly to assist them with getting the cash that they need to move on with their life and solve this current financial burden that is facing them.

A lot of companies in the "we buy houses" space aren't ethical or trustworthy, and it's extremely difficult to get someone on the phone that has a decent personality and will treat the seller with fairness. HBR Colorado's unique selling proposition is that when you call their number or visit the live chat on their website you will actually talk one-on-one with the owner Brian Rudderow about selling the home. This is extremely rare because most companies will have a sales agent answer the phone that will read a script and it just comes off as disingenuous.

Selling a house as-is can be difficult unless the research is done to locate an honest home buying company that will treat the seller with dignity and respect. Facing expensive closing costs, tax liens, and other pending bills can make a homeowner extremely stressed out and in a position where they need someone to trust that can help them get cash in days, not weeks or months. Investors that pay cash for homes in Colorado like HBR Colorado can enable sellers to get out from under the home they no longer want to deal with and onto the next chapter of their lives.

HBR Colorado

3094 1/2 W Colorado Ave.

Colorado Springs, CO 80904

www.hbrcolorado.com

(719) 286-0053

Brian Rudderow

rapidhomeliquidation@gmail.com

Related Images



Sell House Fast In Colorado As Is

Get Cash For Your Colorado Home in One Week

