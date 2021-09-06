Global Plant-based Meat Market to Reach $35 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant-based Meat Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032529/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Soy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wheat segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR
- The Plant-based Meat market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 12.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
- Pea Segment to Record 15.1% CAGR
- In the global Pea segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
- Amy’s Kitchen
- Beyond Meat
- Foods
- Garden Protein International
- Gold & Green Foods
- Greenwise
- Maple Leaf Foods
- Morningstar Farms
- Novameat
- Omnipork
- Quorn Foods
- Sunfed
- The Vegetarian Butcher
- Tofurky
- V2food
- VBites
- Zhenmeat
- Zikooin
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032529/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Soy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Soy by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Wheat by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Wheat by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pea by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Pea by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Burger Patties by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Burger Patties by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Sausages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Sausages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Strips & Nuggets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Strips & Nuggets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Meatballs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Meatballs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Chicken by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Chicken by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Pork by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Pork by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Beef by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Beef by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Fish by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Fish by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat, Pea and
Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by
Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,
Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork,
Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,
Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,
Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork,
Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork,
Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based
Meat by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based
Meat by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based
Meat by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork,
Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,
Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,
Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by
Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat, Pea and
Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by
Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger Patties,
Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other Products for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by
Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,
Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based
Meat by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,
Wheat, Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips &
Nuggets, Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based
Meat by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based
Meat by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken,
Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,
Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips &
Nuggets, Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger
Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken,
Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based
Meat by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,
Wheat, Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips &
Nuggets, Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based
Meat by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other
Products for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Plant-based Meat by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based
Meat by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken,
Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032529/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________