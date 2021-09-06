Global Plant-based Meat Market to Reach $35 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant-based Meat Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032529/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Soy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wheat segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR

- The Plant-based Meat market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 12.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.

- Pea Segment to Record 15.1% CAGR

- In the global Pea segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -

Amy’s Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Foods

Garden Protein International

Gold & Green Foods

Greenwise

Maple Leaf Foods

Morningstar Farms

Novameat

Omnipork

Quorn Foods

Sunfed

The Vegetarian Butcher

Tofurky

V2food

VBites

Zhenmeat

Zikooin







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032529/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Soy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Soy by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Wheat by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Wheat by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pea by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Pea by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sources by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Sources by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Burger Patties by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Burger Patties by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Sausages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Sausages by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Strips & Nuggets

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Strips & Nuggets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Meatballs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Meatballs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Chicken by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Chicken by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Pork by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Pork by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Beef by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Beef by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Fish by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Fish by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by

Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat, Pea and

Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by

Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger

Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by

Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,

Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,

Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,

Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger

Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork,

Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,

Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,

Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger

Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,

Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,

Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,

Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger

Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,

Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,

Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,

Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger

Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork,

Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,

Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,

Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger

Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork,

Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based

Meat by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,

Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based

Meat by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,

Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger

Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based

Meat by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork,

Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,

Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets,

Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger

Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat

by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,

Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by

Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Source -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat, Pea and

Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by

Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger Patties,

Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other Products for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plant-based Meat by

Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken, Pork, Beef,

Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Plant-based Meat by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based

Meat by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,

Wheat, Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Plant-based Meat by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips &

Nuggets, Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based

Meat by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Plant-based Meat by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based

Meat by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken,

Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Plant-based Meat by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat

by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy, Wheat,

Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Plant-based Meat by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips &

Nuggets, Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Burger

Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Plant-based Meat by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based Meat

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken,

Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Plant-based Meat by Source - Soy, Wheat, Pea and Other Sources -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based

Meat by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Soy,

Wheat, Pea and Other Sources for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Plant-based Meat by Product - Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips &

Nuggets, Meatballs and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based

Meat by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Plant-based Meat by Type - Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Plant-based

Meat by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chicken,

Pork, Beef, Fish and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032529/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________