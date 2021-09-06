Reolink to Launch New Dual-Lens 2K Smart Camera Lineup to Cover Larger Area & Offer Extra Peace of Mind

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reolink, a global innovator in smart home and business security solutions, will launch its first-ever smart dual-lens camera lineup to help cover larger areas before this October rolls around.

From September 6th, Reolink will unveil more details about this new camera series on its official site and social media. Subscribe to get the latest news, https://reolink.com/product/reolink-duo

Unlike most of the mono-lens cameras available in the market, Reolink's latest innovation integrates two lenses into one housing, which vastly increases the cameras' field of view. Besides, the dual-lens series features 2K/4MP resolution and built-in spotlights for super clear and color images at daytime and nighttime.

"Many homeowners and business owners are looking for a reliable surveillance option with a wider viewing angle to monitor large properties. To meet this need, we offer a cost-efficient option with 150°combined field of view," said Sharon Guo, product manager at Reolink, "Customers can enjoy an expanded view without investing in multiple cameras. Even better, there will be four models available in this lineup, fitting every security need and application scene at home or store."

Boasting advanced detection technology, this new camera series can differentiate the person/vehicle activities from the background movements. Offered, too, are detection zone and alert customization. So, users can filter out specific areas and tailor the alerts to get notified by the events that they truly care about only.

More info about the new camera line will be released in the coming weeks before Reolink launches a pre-order event in late September, with an early-bird discount and special gifts included.

Also, Reolink plans to provide a limited amount of free dual-lens cameras in its product trial program to its users to apply and test. To keep in the know, customers interested in the dual-lens series may click here to subscribe or follow Reolink on social media.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering reliable and user-friendly security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

