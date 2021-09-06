Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021

The number of Icelandair’s international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in August 2021 compared to August 2020.

The total number of passengers on international flights was over 264,000 compared to around 80,000 in August 2020. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 241,000 compared to 67,000 in August 2020 and 195,000 in July 2021. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 145,000 compared to 53,000 in August 2020. The number of passengers from Iceland was around 24,000 compared to 13,000 in August 2020. VIA passengers were 72,000 compared to 1,300 in August 2020 and 51,000 in July 2021. On time performance was 87%.

The load factor on international flights was 71.7% compared to 67.7% in August 2020. It improved from 70.4% in July 2021 despite the rise of the Delta variant in Iceland and in the Company’s key international markets which impacted passenger numbers in August.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 22,700 compared to 12,400 in August 2020 and around 24,000 in July 2021.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 61% compared to August 2020. Freight measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, increased by 39% compared to August 2020 and has increased by 21% year-on-year during the first eight months of 2021.

PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTAL AUG 21 AUG 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 264,151 79,616 232% 704,685 814,423 -13% Load Factor 71.7% 67.7% 4.0 ppt 62.7% 69.5% -6.8 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,069,080 231,190 362% 2,888,593 2,937,098 -2% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 766,222 156,537 389% 1,811,550 2,041,316 -11% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS AUG 21 AUG 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 241,490 67,192 259% 564,073 723,796 -22% Load Factor 71.7% 67.7% 4.0 ppt 62.6% 69.5% -6.9 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,059.0 225.9 369% 2,828.5 2,899.6 -2% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 759.4 152.9 397% 1,770.5 2,014.8 -12% Stage length (KM) 3,160 2,294 38% 3,107 2,790 11% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 87.0% 96.0% -9.0 ppt 87.0% 84.0% 3.0 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS AUG 21 AUG 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 22,661 12,424 82% 140,612 90,627 55% Load Factor 67.5% 69.5% -2.0 ppt 68.3% 70.6% -2.2 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 10.0 5.3 89% 60.1 37.5 60% CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS AUG 21 AUG 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Charter 923 575 61% 8,903 11,644 -24% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 11,365 8,154 39% 89,953 74,332 21%





