SafariSwap announces its first pre-sale launch on 1st September 2021

Singapore, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafariSwap, the latest decentralized finance liquidity pool platform is pleased to announce its first pre-sales launch on 1st September 2021.



Apart from functioning as a highly secure decentralized exchange based on Binance Smart Chain technology (BSC), SafariSwap integrates its own safari-themed NFTs with unique gamification features for added benefits.

NFT holders are generously rewarded with real-time monetary gains in the form of price appreciation and mystery prizes. Its user-friendly and intuitive gaming system also offers high yield and attractive APY for NFT Staking and users who are holding on to SafariSwap's token, the $Nature.

About SafariSwap

SafariSwap is a ground-breaking new system that is designed to revolutionize charitable

giving. By using blockchain technology to generate resources for charities, SafariSwap provides complete transparency towards charitable contributions and reflects shareholders'

Voices. This creates sustainability and also revolutionizes wildlife conservation efforts around the world through blockchain.

How SafariSwap Works

SafariSwap is a community-driven automated market maker (AMM). Unlike traditional exchanges that require a centralized figure to moderate transactions, SafariSwap utilizes blockchain technology to secure liquidity providers' interests in its liquidity pool.

With an aim to build an animal-lovers focused community, this not only creates sustainability, but also revolutionizes the wildlife conservation efforts around the world through blockchain. With its core built on the BSC, one of the world's leading providers of decentralized exchange technology, SafariSwap may be considered one of the safest and most secure platforms in the world for liquidity pooling.

SafariSwap Token - $Nature

The SafariSwap token, $Nature, is a high yield staking LP token that offers rewards to its community via liquidity mining and NFT gamification. $Nature benefits not only token holders who HODL but also incentivize those who participate in the SafariSwap NFT ecosystem.

In this respect, they are able to swap their tokens for new NFTs or upgrade up their existing NFTs to earn more rewards and high APY. The network effect of the system in turn spurs token price growth. If one is looking to invest and earn passive income, SafariSwap's massive rewards model should be an integral part of the strategy.

$Nature Distribution

Active liquidity providers in other liquidity pools are encouraged to shift their digital assets to SafariSwap. SafariSwap's interface has been designed for a simple, seamless experience in migrating assets from other compatible liquidity pools.

By staking SafariSwap NFTs in the ecosystem, it allows one to passively earn tremendous amounts of rewards which are immediately and automatically distributed to holders.

Transaction Traceability

$Nature is far more secure than other record-keeping systems because each new transaction is encrypted and linked to the previous transaction. $Nature is formed by a complicated string of mathematical numbers and is impossible to be altered.

This immutable and incorruptible nature of $Nature makes it safe from falsified information and hacks once formed.

Wildlife and habitat conservation initiatives

A strong proponent of wildlife conservation, the nature-themed SafariSwap has in place a number of non-profit wildlife and habitat conservation initiatives. At least 5% of $Nature in distribution is dedicated to charitable and educational causes.

SafariSwap aims to educate the masses on the importance of wildlife and habitat conservation, eliminate illegal hunting and poaching, and create sustainable income alternatives for the poorest populations in the world that are involved in habitat distortion. SafariSwap is not just a vehicle for wealth creation. It is a model for a better, more sustainable world.

Embark on this journey with SafariSwap to end the poaching and exploitation of endangered animals together.

Social links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SafariswapR

Facebook: https://facebook.com/safariswapdex

Telegram: https://t.me/safariswapofficial

Instagram: https://instagram.com/safariswap

Medium: https://medium.com/@safariswapdex

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCKNRYWHwP7PjAXsjJN0IK8Q

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Safariswap/

Media contact

Company: SafariSwap

Contact Name: Julian Khoo

E-mail: contact@eastrockmedia.com

Website: https://safariswap.io/