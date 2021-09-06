C4G3 — A Unique Crypto Asset, Tracks Top Performing Meme Tokens

Ibadan, Nigeria, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Without a doubt, meme coins such as DOGE, Akita, and SHIBA have outperformed almost all of crypto’s blue chips and are here to stay. Now that the mid cycle correction is over, and the bull market is back in full swing, more and more investors are looking to invest in this lucrative, yet unique side of crypto- the next 10x meme coin.



However, that is easier said than done, and requires hours of research into projects, reading TG chats, seeing if the DEV’s are ‘based’ and anxiously waiting for the next medium post to anticipate for the next pump or dump.

We’ve all been there; life is tough for the average everyday trader and investing in meme tokens can be risky despite all the potential crazy profits.

What if there’s an index fund for meme tokens? Wouldn’t that make life so much easier?

That’s where the team at C4G3, and their revolutionary solutions steps in.

C4G3’s first product is the C4GE Meme Index (CMI), which is governed by the $C4G3 token. As a pioneer, the $C4G3 token marks the beginning of a new era of meme tokens where they hold value as real assets.

At its core, the C4G3 Meme Index is a digital asset and tracks the top performing meme tokens; four top meme tokens and a stablecoin.

For example,

$C4G3

$DOGE

$SHIBA INU

$DOGELON

$USDC

The CMI will track meme token projects that have good long-term goals and show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. $C4G3 holders are owners of the protocol.

What this means for the average investor is that they will have the benefits of enjoying the gains from the ‘meme tokens’ of crypto, without having to do the laborious research that goes behind researching projects.

What this also means is that it will allow entry of newbies into the crypto market, while at the same time enjoying the benefits and rewards that comes with investing in meme coins.

The experienced researchers and members of the C4G3 team have achieved a great launch so far; the contract for the $C4G3 token has already been audited and certified by Solidity and has been listed on multiple exchange sites such as UNISWAP.

Now with its liquidity locked, and listed on Coingecko, marketing for C4G3, and its governance token $C4G3, will take place.

About C4G3

C4G3 (CAGE) will be the first of its kind. Our aim is to build around an existing protocol that has been accepted by the community, transforming from an ordinary meme to a meme with a store of value.

The C4G3 ecosystem is a complete Index platform for meme tokens. The Meme Index portfolio includes top performing meme tokens in the cryptoverse with 20% equal weight.

For More Visit

Website: https://cag3.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cag3_io

Telegram: https://t.me/c4g3Index

Dextools: https://www.dextools.io/app/ether/pair-explorer/0xfe2743bcc93033d92c91f7998c44b112325c8ce2

Github: https://github.com/C4G3M4ST3R

Media Contact –

Name: Abubakr Oladipo

Email: masters@cag3.io



