STUPr, inc. Announces Company Name Change to STAPr, Inc.

DENVER, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAPr, an innovative networking platform that engages and connects students and professionals to share resources worldwide, announced today that it has changed its name to STAPr, due to STUPr phonetic similarities with Stupor. This name change will allow the organization to present itself as truly the most innovative and trusted networking platform.



“As part of our focus on capital raising, business development, scaling of the company, and global expansion, our leadership team believed it was appropriate to rebrand our company to better reflect both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. We are very excited about the introduction of our new company name, STAPr, Inc. because it allows us to accurately represent our business to our customers.” - Founder and CEO, Michael Heavens.

For more information about the name change, or to sign up to join our pre-launch waitlist, visit www.STAPr.com .

About STAPr, Inc.

STAPr is an innovative and consumer-oriented networking platform that connects students and professionals to share resources worldwide. Founded by a passionate innovator and entrepreneur after experiencing the challenges and limitations of being an international student, STAPr aims to connect students with necessary tools and ensure that they are ready for the workforce. With over 500 pre-launch user signups, STAPr is on a mission to bridge the gap between students and professionals in order to foster a mutually beneficial relationship.

For more information regarding this announcement, please contact:

STAPr, Inc.

Michael Heavens

Founder & CEO

info@stapr.com



