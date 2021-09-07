Hyperslice Joins Fight to Make Internet Safer for Children

LEEDS, England, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed IT Solutions group, Hyperslice, owner of eukhost and Webhosting UK, has increased its commitment to internet safety by becoming a Member of the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), a UK charity dedicated to the removal of child sexual abuse content from the internet and the protection of child victims.

Supported by the European Commission and backed by the internet industry, the IWF works with over 160 companies and law enforcement agencies from across the globe to protect children and combat criminals who upload, store and trade videos and images of child sexual abuse. It actively works to remove images and prevent them from spreading. It also provides an anonymous hotline where people can report images they have stumbled across.

IWF analysts processed almost 300,000 reports of online child sexual abuse last year and uncovered over 150,000 individual URLs containing images and videos of children being sexually abused. Susie Hargreaves OBE, Chief Executive of the IWF, said, "Internet predators will use all means at their disposal to access, groom, and abuse children, and to share and distribute images and footage of that abuse. Knowing this material is still being passed around can cast a pall over victims and prevent them from ever fully recovering from their abuse."

Robert King, Director of Hyperslice, said, "As the UK's leading independent managed hosting provider, we are committed to making the internet a safer place for children. Our membership of the IWF reflects our full support for its aims to eradicate online child sexual abuse and protect those children exploited by it."

Through its membership, Hyperslice joins an illustrious list of internet company members, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, who are striving to stamp out online child abuse, create a safer online community for children, and rescue victims from ongoing abuse.

This is Hyperslice's second internet safety related sponsorship in just over 12 months, following the sponsorship of the free SSL certificate provider, Let's Encrypt, by eukhost in June 2020.

If you need to report abusive images, videos, or other activities online, you can do this by visiting https://report.iwf.org.uk/en. To learn more about the good work the IWF is doing or to become a member, visit https://www.iwf.org.uk.

