Yamana Gold Reports Positive Exploration Results at Its Producing Mines; New Zones and Targets Identified at All Operations With the Potential to Significantly Expand the Mineral Resource Base and Increase Mine Life; East Gouldie Results Highlight Continuity and Scale of the Zone

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) today provided an exploration update for the Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, El Peñón and Canadian Malartic mines. Exploration results for the Jacobina mine were announced on July 29, 2021, and for more information, please see the press release titled ‘Yamana Gold Reports Significant Progress on Phase 2 Expansion at Jacobina and Strong Exploration Results for the Operation’, available at www.yamana.com. The exploration program at the Company’s Wasamac project has commenced, with plans for 120,000 metres of drilling for 2021 and 2022, including infill drilling of least 68,000 metres to better delineate areas expected to be developed in the first three years of production and 10,000 metres of drilling on the broader Wasamac property, along with drilling on the adjacent Francoeur projects. An update on the Company’s generative exploration program that will include initial exploration results at Wasamac will be provided before the end of the month.

The Company’s exploration program continues to generate promising new discoveries, indicating excellent potential to add new mineral reserves and mineral resources, consistent with the corporate strategy of extending mine life through depletion replacement on an annual basis. In addition, the commitment to near-mine exploration has defined significant new mineralized zones not currently in life of mine plans. Furthermore, drilling results to date support continuous production at current or higher production levels for at least the 10-year period outlined in the Company’s previously provided outlook with such production not dependent on exploration successes and, in most cases, between existing mineral inventories and exploration results to date, mine lives at all of the Company’s operations are supported for well in excess of that 10-year production outlook period.

Exploration Highlights, Minera Florida

Drilling in key production sectors of the mine, most notably Don Leopoldo and Fantasma, continues to expand mineralization along strike and down dip. Targets remain open in both directions, underscoring the potential for expansion of the mineral envelope in both sectors. At Don Leopoldo, positive drilling results were obtained in areas that remain open for further growth along strike and down dip. Highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 7.56 grams per tonne (“g/t”) of gold, 22.5 g/t of silver, and 1.24% of zinc over 5.99 metres (ALH3262); 6.82 g/t of gold, 13.4 g/t of silver and 1.29% of zinc over 3.02 metres (ALH3253).

At Fantasma, positive drilling results were obtained from the northwestern sector of the vein, defining two parallel horizontal high-grade shoots. Highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 9.33 g/t of gold, 15.3 g/t of silver and 1.20% of zinc over 2.08 metres (ALH3239); 11.16 g/t of gold, 22.9 g/t of silver and 1.32% of zinc over 2.65 metres (ALH 3289).

Exploratory drilling at Minera Florida has generated new discoveries in the core mine area, including VNC and Juan Pablo, providing increased optionality for the mining operation and demonstrating the geological potential in the central Alhue block.

The recent discovery of veins such as Cucaracha and Juan Pablo in new areas beyond the eastern and western limits of the central Alhue block, the historic focus of exploration and mining at Minera Florida, underscores the potential for further near-mine discoveries.

The robust exploration results at Minera Florida support the plan for production increases at the operation.



Exploration Highlights, Cerro Moro

Expanded the known core mine veins at Cerro Moro with significant drill results, most notably at Zoe and Martina, providing an excellent opportunity for mineral resource growth in the near term, highlighting the continuity and potential of several sectors near current mining operations.

At Zoe, positive drilling results show good continuity at depth. High-grade results over the following estimated true widths include: 34.71 g/t of gold and 3,264.5 g/t of silver over 3.47 metres (MD3173); 31.34 g/t of gold and 4,004.4 g/t of silver over 2.94 metres (MD3354).

At Martina, drilling has defined the continuity of the main ore shoot generating new areas open to exploration. Highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 76.63 g/t of gold and 247.9 g/t of silver over 2.41 metres (MD3228); 84.80 g/t of gold and 69.2 g/t of silver over 2.31 metres (MD3240).

Beyond the core mine, drilling at Naty has defined continuous shallow high-grade mineralization with further growth potential at depth. Highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 30.68 g/t of gold and 3,824.7 g/t of silver over 10.37 metres (MD3255); 56.27 g/t of gold and 109.7 g/t of silver over 4.29 metres (MD3270); and 102.39 g/t of gold and 1,051.0 g/t of silver over 2.89 metres (MD3271), demonstrating potential for further high-grade mineralization outside of the core mine area.

District exploration continues to generate important exploration targets, including an emerging district to the south of Cerro Moro. Initial scout drilling at a number of major structures, including Naty NE, Cassius, Domos La Union, La Henriette, and Casper, have generated encouraging results.

Exploration Highlights, El Peñón

Exploration drilling continues to expand mineralization to depths below several producing sectors, most notably Paloma and Pampa Campamento, while a dedicated program targeting continuity of the main production vein systems at depth is advancing and supportive of planned production increases at El Peñón.

Drilling at Paloma continues to expand the mineral envelope in multiple sectors, which remain open for further growth. Highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 49.50 g/t of gold and 72.5 g/t of silver over 1.70 metres (SIU0028); 20.96 g/t of gold and 72.6 g/t of silver over 1.59 metres (SIU0014).

At Pampa Campamento, infill drilling has confirmed the expanding mineral envelope to depth, which remains open for further exploration. Highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 33.54 g/t of gold and 68.7 g/t of silver over 0.69 metres (UIP0046); 9.89 g/t of gold and 752.6 g/t of silver over 1.68 metres (UIP0053).

The Company has initiated a deep exploratory drilling program targeting extensions of the major producing vein systems at depth and to the south of the mine. Initial drill results show significant potential for discovery of blind continuations of the main vein systems.

Exploration Highlights, Canadian Malartic

Infill drilling at East Gouldie continues to demonstrate strong intercepts and excellent continuity within the defined mineral envelope. Step out drilling to the east also exhibits good expansion potential, providing additional support for the planned Odyssey Underground Project.

Exploration drilling collared on the Rand property has cut the East Gouldie structure at depth up to 1,260 metres east of the year-end 2020 mineral resource envelope with significant results in three drill holes. Drilling has also intercepted a new mineralized structure 400 metres south of East Gouldie.

Exploration drilling below the East Amphi deposit has generated significant new intercepts expanding the mineralized envelope with new wide intervals of mineralization.

Results to date strongly support the transition at Canadian Malartic to a large scale underground operation.

Minera Florida Exploration Update

At Minera Florida, exploration results continue to expand known vein systems, such as at Don Leopoldo and Fantasma, and define new mineralized zones in the core mine, such as VCN and Juan Pablo. Infill drilling in 2021 included conversion of inferred resources as well as delineation drilling of select areas to increase confidence in higher grades areas within the mine plan. The latest drill results have also advanced the understanding and mineral potential of the east block, where the mineralized system is believed to continue at depth within this down-dropped structural block, representing a significant target for new areas close to existing mine infrastructure. Overall, exploration continues to expand the mineralized envelope to the east and west, and supports the plan for further production increases. The mine has an $11 million exploration budget with 52,000 metres of drilling planned for 2021, including 29,000 metres completed to date.

The delineation drilling program at Minera Florida has focused on the Fantasma and Don Leopoldo sectors, with results expanding the mineral envelope and demonstrating potential for further growth in several directions.

Infill and delineation drilling at Don Leopoldo continues to generate positive results, confirming the presence of mineralization in the northwestern portion of this system, which indicates that the sector remains open for expansion toward its projected intersection with the Patagua vein. Drilling highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 7.56 g/t of gold, 22.5 g/t of silver and 1.24% of zinc over 5.99 metres (ALH3262); 6.82 g/t of gold, 13.4 g/t of silver and 1.29% of zinc over 3.02 metres (ALH3253). Step out exploratory drilling intersected the southeastern continuity of the Don Leopoldo vein, expanding the current envelope. Drilling highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 9.42 g/t of gold, 9.4 g/t of silver and 0.41% of zinc over 3.94 metres (ALH3114); 13.47 g/t of gold, 15.3 g/t of silver and 0.05% of zinc over 3.70 metres (ALH3124). The sector also remains open in the down plunge direction, where the deepest hole executed (ALH3145) returned the following estimated true width interval: 4.23 g/t of gold, 8.2 g/t of silver and 2.69% zinc over 2.73 metres. See Figure 2 and Table 1 for additional results.

At Fantasma, infill drilling has defined two separate, parallel mineralized zones along the northwestern section of this vein system 100 and 200 metres in length and close to mine infrastructure. Drilling highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 9.33 g/t of gold, 15.3 g/t of silver and 1.20% of zinc over 2.08 metres (ALH3239); 11.16 g/t of gold, 22.9 g/t of silver and 1.32% of zinc over 2.65 metres (ALH 3289). Step out exploratory drilling intersected the continuity of this system along the northwestern strike direction toward the Polvorin structure intersection. Drilling highlights include the following estimated true width intercept: 11.55 g/t of gold, 17.7 g/t of silver and 0.19% of zinc over 1.05 metres (ALH3269). See Figure 3 and Table 1 for additional results.

Recent exploration drilling within the core mine has also generated substantial results. A new discovery, the VCN sector, was defined by excellent results along a continuous 300-metre northwest strike direction. This vein may provide important flexibility to the mine operation. Drilling highlights at VCN include the following estimated true width intercepts: 13.99 g/t of gold, 4.3 g/t of silver and 0.42% of zinc over 3.11 metres (ALH3352); 36.87 g/t of gold, 22.3 g/t of silver and 7.02% of zinc over 3.52 metres (ALH 3330).

Further, structural reinterpretation and recent exploratory drilling at the nearby, previously mined, Juan Pablo sector, located east of Alhue block, has generated the following estimated true width intercepts: 5.81 g/t of gold, 4.9 g/t of silver and 0.26% of zinc over 0.91 metres (ALH3130); and 4.98 g/t of gold, 10.7 g/t of silver and 1.87% of zinc over 0.60 metres (ALH3051), showing continuity of mineralization in both the down dip and up dip directions. Significantly, exploratory drilling at Juan Pablo has revealed geological continuity of mineralized veins across the Alhue–East block structural boundary, where veining is displaced by a series of subparallel faults related to the through-going Maqui fault structure, opening up a large area for near-mine exploration. An exploratory drift is planned in this high potential block, with drilling expected to begin in late 2021 or in the first quarter of 2022.

As part of its efforts to expand beyond the east and west limits of the Alhue block and explore Minera Florida’s large land package, exploratory drilling identified a new vein system, Cucaracha, located 1.5 kilometres from the plant. The Cucaracha system is defined continuously for 300 metres along a northwest-southeast direction and over 100 metres down dip, and it remains open in all directions. Drilling highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 4.48 g/t of gold, 5.5 g/t of silver and 3.19% of zinc over 2.54 metres (ALH3272); 11.01 g/t of gold, 5.6 g/t of silver and 2.27% of zinc over 1.39 metres (ALH3281).

Recent exploration results at Minera Florida continue to demonstrate the significant upside potential of the Minera Florida District. New sectors such as Don Leopoldo and Fantasma highlight the opportunity to expand the mineral resource base and extend life of mine, while new discoveries in the core block such as VNC represent important contributors for new mineral resources close to mine infrastructure, providing flexibility for the mining operation. In addition, advances in understanding of the structural setting at Minera Florida have demonstrated the continuity of the Alhue vein system east of the central Alhue block at Juan Pablo, highlighting a large near-mine area that is being evaluated for its exploration potential. Furthermore, new discoveries in the West block such as Cucaracha continue to demonstrate the exploration upside adjacent to mine infrastructure. These discoveries confirm the presence of a much wider mineralized system around the historic mine area than previously understood and offer excellent potential for future growth and mine life extensions.

Figure 1: Minera Florida Location Map Showing Main Target Areas Discussed in Text, Principle Vein Systems, and Underground Workings.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c80ebbf4-fe7b-405b-88ac-7d06e2431d48

Figure 2: Minera Florida, Don Leopoldo Longitudinal Section (Looking Northeast) Highlighting Recent Drilling Results.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3369beb3-61f6-4ce3-ac19-d34fa864a549

Figure 3: Minera Florida, Fantasma Longitudinal Section (Looking Northeast) Highlighting Recent Drill Results.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3c502c5-d90f-43b9-8b68-4769f63f2d9a

Table 1: Minera Florida New Drill Intercept Highlights, Selected For Intervals Greater Than 3.50 g/t of Gold Over Diluted Horizontal Mining Width of 1.20 Metres. Gold Equivalent Equals Au(g/t)+Ag(g/t)/133.6+Zn(%)/2.54.

Hole Vein Drill Hole

Type From

(m) To

(m) Core

Width (m) Est.

True

Width

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Zinc

(%) Gold

Eq.

(g/t) Gold (g/t)

Over

Diluted

Width

of 1.2 m ALH3272 Cucaracha Exploration 138.15 140.72 2.57 2.54 4.48 5.5 3.19 5.78 4.48 ALH3281 Cucaracha Exploration 158.12 159.73 1.61 1.39 11.01 5.6 2.27 11.95 11.01 ALH3299 Cucaracha Exploration 107.00 108.10 1.10 1.04 10.08 7.6 3.24 11.42 8.78 ALH3406 Cucaracha Exploration 117.40 120.35 2.95 1.51 5.89 6.9 3.74 7.42 5.89 ALH3145 Don Leopoldo Exploration 175.65 178.90 3.25 2.73 4.23 8.2 2.69 5.36 4.23 ALH3092 Don Leopoldo Infill 135.25 137.98 2.73 2.41 3.92 16.0 0.04 4.08 3.92 ALH3097 Don Leopoldo Infill 171.05 173.60 2.55 2.29 7.69 17.9 5.11 9.86 7.69 ALH3109 Don Leopoldo Infill 132.63 134.40 1.77 1.45 5.72 17.1 0.05 5.89 5.72 ALH3114 Don Leopoldo Infill 184.75 191.50 6.75 3.94 9.42 9.4 0.41 9.67 9.42 ALH3124 Don Leopoldo Infill 154.35 158.74 4.39 3.70 13.47 15.3 0.05 13.62 13.47 ALH3144 Don Leopoldo Infill 179.53 181.24 1.71 1.40 8.25 11.1 0.08 8.38 8.25 ALH3159 Don Leopoldo Infill 154.17 155.95 1.78 1.60 12.08 10.4 0.05 12.19 12.08 ALH3222 Don Leopoldo Infill 15.09 17.02 1.93 1.70 3.85 26.3 6.55 6.66 3.85 ALH3251 Don Leopoldo Infill 17.76 21.25 3.49 2.79 10.02 27.5 4.98 12.22 10.02 ALH3253 Don Leopoldo Infill 9.95 13.59 3.64 3.02 6.82 13.4 1.29 7.45 6.82 ALH3262 Don Leopoldo Infill 73.20 86.24 13.04 5.99 7.56 22.5 1.24 8.25 7.56 ALH3267 Don Leopoldo Infill 32.20 35.75 3.55 2.91 14.34 24.0 2.14 15.39 14.34 ALH3277 Don Leopoldo Infill 19.00 22.85 3.85 3.27 3.94 18.4 3.95 5.66 3.94 ALH3378 Don Leopoldo Infill 100.20 104.40 4.20 2.41 4.04 6.4 1.92 4.86 4.04 ALH3069 Fantasma Delineation 53.42 54.48 1.06 0.91 5.61 40.0 0.61 6.20 4.30 ALH3073 Fantasma Delineation 49.08 50.38 1.30 1.14 44.86 195.2 1.40 47.13 44.49 ALH3075 Fantasma Delineation 62.60 64.00 1.40 1.19 20.43 112.5 0.49 21.61 20.43 ALH3205 Fantasma Exploration 99.79 101.23 1.44 1.20 5.24 8.9 0.53 5.52 5.24 ALH3209 Fantasma Exploration 93.32 102.25 8.93 4.60 5.62 14.1 0.69 6.02 5.62 ALH3233 Fantasma Exploration 152.40 154.50 2.10 1.77 8.02 8.5 0.83 8.42 8.02 ALH3248 Fantasma Exploration 101.70 103.25 1.55 1.34 9.75 6.9 1.16 10.27 9.75 ALH3269 Fantasma Exploration 150.64 151.77 1.13 1.05 11.55 17.7 0.19 11.78 10.11 ALH3282 Fantasma Exploration 110.60 111.65 1.05 0.94 16.57 16.9 4.69 18.57 13.26 ALH3289 Fantasma Exploration 108.45 111.63 3.18 2.65 11.16 22.9 1.32 11.88 11.16 ALH3290 Fantasma Exploration 129.00 130.85 1.85 1.62 8.39 6.3 1.16 8.90 8.39 ALH3123 Fantasma Infill 180.75 182.90 2.15 1.10 9.52 8.7 0.03 9.61 8.89 ALH3155 Fantasma Infill 114.50 115.60 1.10 0.90 18.76 52.5 0.30 19.34 14.85 ALH3193 Fantasma Infill 82.56 85.35 2.79 2.39 3.84 14.1 1.01 4.36 3.84 ALH3200 Fantasma Infill 94.80 96.50 1.70 1.40 3.75 10.4 0.75 4.13 3.75 ALH3203 Fantasma Infill 67.98 70.75 2.77 2.50 13.18 86.5 1.96 14.71 13.18 ALH3232 Fantasma Infill 68.50 70.50 2.00 1.82 11.18 17.6 2.94 12.49 11.18 ALH3239 Fantasma Infill 119.14 121.78 2.64 2.08 9.33 15.3 1.20 9.94 9.33 ALH3244 Fantasma Infill 93.02 95.21 2.19 1.85 4.70 31.5 1.47 5.56 4.70 ALH3256 Fantasma Infill 79.93 81.72 1.79 1.58 5.13 11.7 1.18 5.70 5.13 ALH3260 Fantasma Infill 133.05 134.70 1.65 1.34 8.58 16.7 1.47 9.31 8.58 ALH3127 Juan Pablo Exploration 43.70 45.35 1.65 1.35 6.50 4.7 0.69 6.81 6.50 ALH3130 Juan Pablo Exploration 58.50 59.47 0.97 0.90 5.81 4.9 0.26 5.96 4.41 ALH3060 Juan Pablo Infill 77.10 78.10 1.00 0.82 9.28 8.0 2.46 10.32 6.50 ALH3210 VCN Exploration 59.30 61.00 1.70 1.59 6.85 14.0 2.06 7.78 6.85 ALH3352 VCN Exploration 115.05 119.21 4.16 3.11 13.99 4.3 0.42 14.20 13.99 ALH3380 VCN Exploration 95.95 99.60 3.65 3.50 15.55 7.5 3.00 16.79 15.55 ALH3330 VCN Infill 113.40 117.45 4.05 3.52 36.87 22.3 7.02 39.83 36.87 ALH3333 VCN Infill 116.35 122.60 6.25 4.35 9.53 11.0 2.53 10.63 9.53

Cerro Moro Exploration Update

At Cerro Moro, the exploration program continues to generate good results in both the infill and exploration programs, with positive intercepts in areas of the core mine and from district exploration. Infill drilling included both conversion of inferred resources and significant delineation drilling in the first two quarters of the year, increasing the drill density in key areas of the mine to improve confidence in mine planning and confirming higher grade sectors. Drilling at producing sectors along the main Escondida trend indicate that the vein systems remain open for expansion. At Naty, this new discovery continues to provide significant drilling intercepts, defining a shallow mineable mineral envelope that remains open down plunge to the northeast. District exploration continues to advance the evaluation of the large Cerro Moro land package, generating new exploration targets at regional-scale structures that bear similarities to structures hosting the core mine deposits, with associated surface geochemical anomalies. The mine has a $18 million exploration budget in 2021 with 55,000 metres of drilling planned for the year and 41,000 metres drilled to date.

In addition, positive column leach tests on near-surface vein material and internal studies suggest the opportunity for a low-cost heap leach operation. Exploration has designed a $1.9 million program to delineate near-surface mineral resource opportunities that is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. Mineral resource delineation will proceed in conjunction with further metallurgical testing, engineering, and internal evaluations to advance this opportunity.

At the Cerro Moro mine, delineation and exploratory drilling programs expanded several producing vein systems hosted along the Escondida trend, most notably at the Zoe and Martina targets. Step out drilling results indicate the continuity of mineralization at these sectors, opening up significant near mine potential to support mineral resource growth potentially supporting a plant expansion. Internal studies completed in the first half of 2021 indicate that doubling of the plant throughput to 2,200 tonnes per day could be achieved with modest capital investment and would significantly reduce processing costs per tonne. The Company has now commenced a metallurgical test work program and pre-feasibility study in anticipation of ongoing exploration success. See Figure 4 for additional details.

At Zoe, infill, delineation, and exploratory drilling generated strong results, confirming continuity along strike and to depth of high-grade mineralization, extending the mineralized zone by 300 metres laterally and 200 metres down dip adjacent to current mine development. Notable results include the following estimated true width intercepts: 34.71 g/t of gold and 3,264.5 g/t of silver over 3.47 metres (MD3173); 31.34 g/t of gold and 4,004.4 g/t of silver over 2.94 metres (MD3354); and 59.76 g/t of gold and 5,386.0 g/t of silver over 2.72 metres (MD3369).

Step out exploratory drilling down dip extended the mineral envelope for an additional 200 metres where mineralization remains open to depth. Drilling highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 8.04 g/t of gold and 532.5 g/t of silver over 2.61 metres (MD3419); 6.91 g/t of gold and 30.7 g/t of silver over 3.25 metres (MD3318). To the west, exploratory drilling intercepted the continuity of mineralization along strike, suggesting the system also remains open in this direction. Results include the following estimated true width intercept: 8.15 g/t of gold, 161.3 g/t of silver over 1.43 metres (MD3428). See Figure 5 and Table 2 for additional results.

At Martina, infill and delineation drilling continues to define the continuity of the main horizontal ore shoot along a 300 metre east-west corridor, with the following notable estimated true width intercepts: 76.63 g/t of gold and 247.9 g/t of silver over 2.41 metres (MD3228); 27.05 g/t of gold and 238.7 g/t of silver over 2.40 metres (MD3226); and 84.80 g/t of gold with 69.2 g/t of silver over 2.31 metres (MD3240). Additionally, exploratory drilling has extended the mineralization eastward from the main zone and provided new potential areas for a step out drilling program. Recent estimated true width intercepts include: 7.25 g/t of gold and 5.7 g/t of silver over 2.19 metres (MD3373); 4.60 g/t of gold and 59.0 g/t of silver, over 1.24 metres (MD3382). See Figure 6 and Table 2 for additional results.

Naty is a recently discovered vein system located 25 kilometres south of the Cerro Moro mine complex and represented by shallow mineralization associated with black silica hydrothermal alteration, a key marker in high-grade veins at Cerro Moro. Exploratory and infill drilling during the last year has defined a continuous mineralized envelope extending 900 metres along a northeast-southwest direction, gently plunging northeast, where it remains open. Recent drilling results include the following estimated true width intercepts: 30.68 g/t of gold and 3,824.7 g/t of silver over 10.37 metres (MD3255); 25.91 g/t of gold and 36.9 g/t of silver over 2.98 metres (MD3256); 56.97 g/t of gold and 109.70 g/t of silver over 4.29 metres (MD3270); and 102.39 g/t of gold and 1,051.0 g/t of silver over 2.89 metres (MD3271).

Exploratory drilling has defined a second new shallow mineralized vein, possibly a secondary structure, with the following estimated true width intercepts: 5.86 g/t of gold and 43.5 g/t of silver over 3.99 metres (MD2939); 5.37 g/t of gold and 146.1 g/t of silver over 3.98 metres (MD3128). See Figure 7 and Table 2 for additional results.

Systematic exploration of the large Cerro Moro property surrounding the mine area, which exceeds 300,000 hectares, continued with combined soil and rock geochemistry programs, ground geophysics, surface geological and alteration mapping and reconnaissance drilling. Over the last year, this program has advanced several target areas located south of Cerro Moro, where several major structures and associated surface geochemical anomalies were identified, most notably Naty NE, Cassius, Domos La Union, La Henriette, and Casper. Reconnaissance drilling has identified new mineralized zones for further testing and definition drilling in multiple sectors. The most notable of these is Cassius, which is located two kilometres south of Cerro Moro and hosted by a major northwest-striking structure that parallels the productive Escondida trend. Initial drilling at Cassius encountered a zone of black silica mineralization, which returned an estimated true width intercept of 57.67 g/t of gold and 186.5 g/t of silver over 0.79 metres at 444.16 metres hole depth (MD3453). This new discovery is currently being followed up with additional drilling. See Figure 4 for location of Cassius target.

Positive exploration results along the Escondida trend, an expanding mineral envelope at Naty, and the discovery of a new structure parallel to Escondida are contributing to the goal of mine life extension, with year-on-year depletion replacement. Exploration is targeting several high priority areas with veins that have the potential to contain greater than one kilometre of strike length, representing opportunities to generate new discoveries that may be important drivers of future growth.

Figure 4: Cerro Moro Core Mine Location Map Showing Main Near Mine Target Areas and Principle Vein Systems Along the Escondida-Zoe Trend, and Location of Cassius Target to South.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/231b5312-c088-4830-8c0e-645fe3fb16bf

Figure 5: Cerro Moro, Zoe Longitudinal Section (Looking North) Highlighting Recent Drilling Results.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fae7184-8ce5-4df8-b335-49ef6f65aa3b

Figure 6: Cerro Moro, Martina Longitudinal Section (Looking Northeast) Highlighting Recent Drilling Results.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02d0aa5c-65a0-4b06-9796-16f75d7f540c





Figure 7: Cerro Moro, Naty Longitudinal Section (Looking Northwest) Highlighting Recent Drilling Results.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90cf4ec5-0210-45f5-921d-1a91b8a02da1

Table 2: Cerro Moro New Drill Intercept Highlights, Martina, Zoe, Naty and Cassius Sectors, Selected for Intervals Greater Than 3.5 g/t of Gold Over Diluted Width of 1.8 Metres. Gold Equivalent Equals Au+Ag/83.9.

Hole Prospect Drill Hole

Type From

(m) To

(m) Core

Width

(m) Est.

True

Width

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Gold

Eq.

(g/t) Gold (g/t) Over

Diluted Width

of 1.8 m MD3453 Cassius Scout 444.16 445.20 1.04 0.79 57.67 186.5 59.89 25.18 MD3373 Martina Exploration 206.50 209.10 2.60 2.19 7.25 5.7 7.32 7.25 MD3150A Martina Infill 228.00 230.75 2.75 2.13 6.23 26.0 6.54 6.23 MD3156 Martina Infill 261.20 261.54 0.34 0.27 149.53 221.0 152.16 22.26 MD3211 Martina Infill 249.00 249.90 0.90 0.73 26.15 62.6 26.90 10.61 MD3211 Martina Infill 276.30 278.00 1.70 1.38 12.99 48.0 13.56 9.99 MD3217 Martina Infill 293.00 294.40 1.40 1.17 19.94 336.8 23.95 12.95 MD3217 Martina Infill 302.80 303.30 0.50 0.42 78.06 1861.0 100.22 18.22 MD3226 Martina Infill 285.34 288.10 2.76 2.40 27.05 238.7 29.89 27.05 MD3228 Martina Infill 264.20 267.20 3.00 2.41 76.63 247.9 79.58 76.63 MD3238 Martina Infill 237.40 239.40 2.00 1.59 31.34 805.4 40.93 31.34 MD3240 Martina Infill 255.10 258.00 2.90 2.31 84.80 69.2 85.63 84.80 MD3243 Martina Infill 223.00 224.00 1.00 0.81 14.36 617.3 21.71 6.42 MD3247 Martina Infill 240.35 243.15 2.80 2.29 11.13 54.9 11.78 11.13 MD3275 Martina Infill 273.70 274.50 0.80 0.62 33.02 104.6 34.26 11.30 MD3471A Martina Infill 313.40 313.80 0.40 0.33 32.76 28.1 33.09 5.99 MD2939 Naty Exploration 5.00 8.00 3.00 2.99 4.80 21.4 5.05 4.80 MD2939 Naty Exploration 38.00 42.00 4.00 3.99 5.86 43.5 6.38 5.86 MD3128 Naty Exploration 67.00 71.00 4.00 3.98 5.37 146.1 7.11 5.37 MD3315 Naty Exploration 49.50 51.50 2.00 1.99 24.00 26.8 24.32 24.00 MD3251 Naty Infill 50.50 55.30 4.80 4.78 7.35 490.7 13.20 7.35 MD3254 Naty Infill 38.30 46.50 8.20 8.17 6.13 157.4 8.00 6.13 MD3255 Naty Infill 35.75 46.17 10.42 10.37 30.68 3824.7 76.22 30.68 MD3256 Naty Infill 45.20 49.50 4.30 4.28 3.93 237.1 6.75 3.93 MD3256 Naty Infill 50.20 52.80 2.60 2.59 5.61 143.0 7.31 5.61 MD3256 Naty Infill 55.00 56.00 1.00 1.00 13.69 36.1 14.12 7.57 MD3256 Naty Infill 57.30 62.00 4.70 4.68 9.37 142.2 11.06 9.37 MD3256 Naty Infill 66.00 69.00 3.00 2.98 25.91 36.9 26.35 25.91 MD3270 Naty Infill 1.00 5.30 4.30 4.29 56.27 109.7 57.58 56.27 MD3271 Naty Infill 3.00 5.90 2.90 2.89 102.39 1051.0 114.90 102.39 MD3277 Naty Infill 16.87 20.50 3.63 3.62 3.59 21.4 3.84 3.59 MD3277A Naty Infill 51.00 54.64 3.64 3.63 7.07 248.6 10.03 7.07 MD3279 Naty Infill 33.00 34.20 1.20 1.19 24.26 333.0 28.22 16.09 MD3279 Naty Infill 37.60 40.00 2.40 2.39 15.81 388.0 20.43 15.81 MD3044 Naty Scout 18.90 20.00 1.10 1.10 10.51 27.8 10.84 6.40 MD3252 Zoe Exploration 423.65 427.10 3.45 2.44 4.53 480.1 10.25 4.53 MD3318 Zoe Exploration 399.00 403.50 4.50 3.25 6.91 30.7 7.27 6.91 MD3419 Zoe Exploration 380.75 384.11 3.36 2.61 8.04 532.5 14.38 8.04 MD3428 Zoe Exploration 329.50 332.00 2.50 1.43 8.15 161.3 10.07 8.15 MD3120 Zoe Infill 282.00 287.30 5.30 4.30 3.89 162.2 5.82 3.89 MD3123 Zoe Infill 308.00 317.48 9.48 8.10 3.89 300.0 7.46 3.89 MD3126 Zoe Infill 236.00 239.00 3.00 2.17 5.30 244.0 8.21 5.30 MD3126 Zoe Infill 239.80 244.00 4.20 3.04 9.99 50.4 10.60 9.99 MD3142 Zoe Infill 295.00 302.50 7.50 5.78 16.73 654.3 24.52 16.73 MD3162 Zoe Infill 160.00 168.00 8.00 5.82 6.58 1016.4 18.68 6.58 MD3165 Zoe Infill 172.00 175.80 3.80 2.73 19.41 1237.9 34.15 19.41 MD3167 Zoe Infill 150.50 154.40 3.90 2.65 49.53 2668.5 81.30 49.53 MD3170 Zoe Infill 127.70 131.00 3.30 2.43 8.51 893.3 19.14 8.51 MD3173 Zoe Infill 128.00 132.75 4.75 3.47 34.71 3624.5 77.86 34.71 MD3344 Zoe Infill 156.40 162.00 5.60 3.76 4.57 637.5 12.16 4.57 MD3351 Zoe Infill 173.20 177.25 4.05 2.94 3.72 570.9 10.51 3.72 MD3353 Zoe Infill 163.70 165.50 1.80 1.10 23.04 1488.7 40.77 23.04 MD3354 Zoe Infill 173.20 177.60 4.40 2.94 31.34 4004.4 79.01 31.34 MD3357A Zoe Infill 160.60 163.42 2.82 2.02 5.15 438.0 10.36 5.15 MD3359A Zoe Infill 174.85 178.00 3.15 1.95 43.98 3437.4 84.90 43.98 MD3361 Zoe Infill 169.70 184.47 14.77 8.13 21.39 2146.9 46.95 21.39 MD3364 Zoe Infill 195.00 198.00 3.00 2.14 46.62 2582.8 77.37 46.62 MD3367 Zoe Infill 221.05 224.50 3.45 2.49 16.19 1201.2 30.49 16.19 MD3369 Zoe Infill 195.50 199.14 3.64 2.72 59.76 5386.1 123.88 59.76

El Peñón Exploration Update

At El Peñón, core mine exploration continues to define mineralization at depth on the Paloma and Pampa Campamento veins, providing excellent potential for mineral resource expansion and supporting the plan for production increases. In addition, a recently initiated exploratory drilling program has confirmed the presence of the favorable rhyolite mineral host lithology preserved at depth along the southern extension of a major mineralized structure, suggesting the continuity of the Peñón system south of the core mine area. The mine has an exploration budget of $18 million with 128,000 metres of drilling planned in 2021 and 88,000 metres completed to date.

Infill drilling at Paloma continues to expand the mineral envelope down dip, with significant drilling intercepts. Drilling highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 20.96 g/t of gold and 72.6 g/t of silver over 1.59 metres (SIU0014) 49.50 g/t of gold and 72.5 g/t of silver over 1.70 metres (SIU0028). Exploration drilling continues to extend mineralization to depth, highlighted by the following estimated true width intersept: 25.71 g/t of gold and 97.8 g/t of silver over 1.24 metres (UEU0028). See Tables 3A and 3B for additional drill results.

At Pampa Campamento, infill drilling has confirmed the current mineral resource over 300 metres in the down dip direction in the central part of the sector where mineralization remains open at depth. Drilling highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 33.54 g/t of gold and 68.7 g/t of silver over 0.69 metres (UIP0046); 9.89 g/t of gold and 752.6 g/t of silver over 1.68 metres (UIP0053). In the north sector of this vein, exploratory drilling defined a subvertical mineralized zone 100 metres wide and extending 300 metres down dip. Results include the following estimated true width intercepts: 9.90 g/t of gold and 44.8 g/t of silver over 1.02 metres (SEP0010); 9.98 g/t of gold and 15.2 g/t of silver over 0.72 metres (SEP0006). Please see Figure 8 and Tables 3A and 3B for additional drill results.

The Company recently initiated a brownfield program dedicated to the systematic exploration of large unexplored volumes of the favorable rhyolite host stratigraphy directly along strike of the major producing veins. These areas remain unexplored due to the presence of unmineralized cover rocks that are capable of concealing a large vein system (i.e. greater than two kilometres cumulative extent). As part of this program, the Company recently launched an aggressive exploratory drilling program focusing along the projected strike extension of the major vein systems at Quebrada Orito, Quebrada Colorada, and Bonanza.

At Quebrada Orito, one of the largest veins on the El Peñón property, an initial vertical exploratory drill hole, collared one kilometre along the southern projection of the Orito structure, confirmed the presence of the favourable host rhyolite unit at depth, and intersected a zone of strongly hydrothermally altered, mineralized tuff directly overlying the rhyolite hosting quartz veining. The vein interval assayed 1.26 g/t of gold and 48.6 g/t of silver over a core length of 4.00 metres, including a sub-interval which graded 8.10 g/t of gold and 135.2 g/t of silver over a core length of 0.50 metres (SDX-0609). These results confirm the continuation of the favourable rhyolite stratigraphy up to at least one kilometre south along the projection of the Quebrada Orito vein at depth. Furthermore, the presence of mineralization in this section of the property is encouraging and lends support to the underlying exploration premise. See Figure 9 for further details.

The potential at the El Peñón core mine is further underpinned by the project’s excellent track record of mineral resource discovery, continuous depletion replacement, and 22 years of continuous production. With the existence of excess plant capacity at El Peñón coupled with recent exploration results and new targets along trend of this major vein system, the Company expects to utilize that plant capacity and increase production. Furthermore, the Company believes there is excellent potential for long-term growth at El Peñón beyond the mine life suggested by the mine’s current mineral reserve inventory.

Figure 8: El Peñón, Pampa Campamento Longitudinal Section (Looking East) Highlighting Recent Drilling Results.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9545c19-2d5e-440c-b83a-c57a28e3431f

Figure 9: El Peñón District Plan Map, North-South Mine-Scale Long Section and Local Cross Section as Context to Recent Exploration Drill Hole SDX0609, Initial Test of Deep Rhyolite Host – Quebrada Orito South Vein Projection Drill Target.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c3030ca-a40e-4c30-851c-af6c7fcf1ff6

Table 3A: El Peñón New Infill Drill Intercepts, Select for Intervals Greater Than 3.5 g/t of Gold Over Diluted Width of 1.2 Metres. Gold Equivalent Equals Au(g/t)+Ag(g/t)/86.

Hole Vein From

(m) To

(m) Core

Width

(m) Est. True

Width (m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Gold Eq.

(g/t) Gold (g/t)

Over

Diluted

Width of

1.2 m UIA0201 Aleste Main 189.21 189.64 0.43 0.25 33.10 17.2 33.30 6.90 SIQ0001 Colorada Sur 328.00 329.50 1.50 1.07 39.86 52.4 40.47 35.87 SIQ0002 Colorada Sur 307.00 307.50 0.50 0.36 12.90 634.0 20.27 3.87 SIQ0003 Colorada Sur 316.72 317.74 1.02 0.86 19.80 414.5 24.62 14.69 SIQ0008 Colorada Sur 307.48 309.00 1.52 1.16 5.53 103.9 6.73 5.48 SIQ0015 Colorada Sur 304.45 306.70 2.25 1.79 9.91 391.4 14.46 9.91 SIQ0018 Colorada Sur 447.00 448.00 1.00 0.31 29.85 1188.5 43.67 8.01 SIQ0022 Colorada Sur 364.50 365.50 1.00 0.42 12.05 772.5 21.03 4.32 UIQ0004 Colorada Sur 94.94 97.50 2.56 2.29 6.64 259.3 9.65 6.64 UIQ0005 Colorada Sur 124.60 125.90 1.30 0.89 11.00 388.9 15.52 8.21 UIQ0009 Colorada Sur 142.00 144.00 2.00 1.24 5.16 273.9 8.34 5.16 SIQ0006 Colorada Sur (+15) 376.55 377.85 1.30 0.85 6.15 212.4 8.62 4.43 UID0325 Dorada Footwall Oeste 157.60 158.00 0.40 0.20 29.30 2625.0 59.82 5.13 UID0327 Dorada Footwall Oeste 45.37 46.34 0.97 0.82 5.60 522.0 11.67 3.83 UID0327 Dorada Footwall Oeste 119.48 119.95 0.47 0.41 13.20 371.6 17.52 4.62 UID0320 Dorada Footwall Oeste Oeste (+10) 182.38 183.00 0.62 0.41 11.40 443.0 16.55 4.09 UID0316 Dorada Footwall Oeste 139.40 140.98 1.58 1.27 8.70 681.0 16.62 8.70 UID0331 Dorada Footwall Oeste 127.56 128.79 1.23 1.02 7.60 831.1 17.27 6.52 UID0332 Dorada Footwall Oeste 165.35 165.90 0.55 0.32 23.50 1836.0 44.85 6.21 UID0340 Dorada Footwall Oeste 172.13 172.96 0.83 0.48 39.70 783.0 48.80 16.05 UID0343 Dorada Footwall Oeste 178.65 179.26 0.61 0.38 38.00 1605.0 56.66 12.19 UID0344 Dorada Footwall Oeste 144.25 144.90 0.65 0.40 12.50 1217.0 26.65 4.38 UID0345 Dorada Footwall Oeste 110.00 111.70 1.70 1.52 9.80 867.6 19.89 9.80 UIV0041 El Valle 271.00 275.00 4.00 3.29 4.90 105.0 6.12 4.90 UIV0042 El Valle 285.35 286.23 0.88 0.74 9.80 417.0 14.65 6.29 UIV0045 El Valle 342.00 343.60 1.60 1.23 3.55 112.5 4.86 3.55 SIL0007 Laguna 61.50 63.00 1.50 1.20 8.81 45.5 9.34 8.81 UID0312 Martillo Central Sur 206.87 207.70 0.83 0.80 15.80 717.0 24.14 10.57 UIM0052 Martillo Flat 216.50 219.00 2.50 1.84 5.52 550.2 11.92 5.52 SIU0007 Paloma 349.20 350.40 1.20 0.72 43.00 372.6 47.33 26.52 SIU0008 Paloma 319.45 320.28 0.83 0.55 28.00 31.9 28.37 12.95 SIU0008 Paloma 329.00 329.73 0.73 0.45 19.90 864.0 29.95 7.46 SIU0010 Paloma 403.00 409.00 6.00 3.77 18.21 39.2 18.67 18.21 SIU0012 Paloma 428.10 428.75 0.65 0.44 11.30 59.7 11.99 4.33 SIU0013 Paloma 495.05 496.77 1.72 1.00 40.96 118.5 42.33 34.13 SIU0014 Paloma 501.73 504.23 2.50 1.59 20.96 72.6 21.80 20.96 SIU0015 Paloma 331.25 332.30 1.05 0.71 11.01 763.7 19.89 6.52 SIU0016 Paloma 533.50 537.00 3.50 1.85 43.00 21.5 43.25 43.00 SIU0017 Paloma 500.90 502.50 1.60 0.97 11.96 85.0 12.95 9.67 SIU0017 Paloma 503.80 505.13 1.33 0.76 18.45 49.3 19.02 11.62 SIU0023 Paloma 549.80 552.22 2.42 1.48 4.65 42.7 5.15 4.65 SIU0028 Paloma 538.89 541.58 0.40 1.70 49.50 72.5 50.34 49.50 UIP0010 Pampa Campamento 241.16 244.70 3.54 1.11 11.02 43.3 11.52 10.74 UIP0012 Pampa Campamento 214.12 216.00 1.88 0.81 22.32 598.8 29.28 15.40 UIP0013 Pampa Campamento 262.50 264.88 2.38 1.15 6.28 217.6 8.81 6.12 UIP0013 Pampa Campamento 268.35 270.45 2.10 0.59 8.34 441.5 13.47 4.28 UIP0014 Pampa Campamento 235.23 237.97 2.74 1.42 4.28 80.7 5.22 4.28 UIP0015 Pampa Campamento 342.00 345.59 3.59 1.10 10.47 212.6 12.94 10.12 UIP0017 Pampa Campamento 223.09 227.55 4.46 1.63 14.89 482.1 20.50 14.89 UIP0020 Pampa Campamento 264.80 269.38 4.58 1.35 6.07 232.0 8.77 6.07 UIP0024 Pampa Campamento 340.00 342.10 2.10 0.94 14.71 213.9 17.20 12.26 UIP0027 Pampa Campamento 357.70 366.70 9.00 2.68 4.70 131.2 6.23 4.70 UIP0032 Pampa Campamento 253.30 255.00 1.70 0.79 5.94 284.4 9.24 4.02 UIP0033 Pampa Campamento 327.00 332.00 5.00 2.11 10.22 218.2 12.75 10.22 UIP0036 Pampa Campamento 229.35 231.15 1.80 1.10 12.99 27.0 13.30 12.12 UIP0044 Pampa Campamento 167.30 168.65 1.35 0.58 56.63 1911.9 78.86 29.26 UIP0046 Pampa Campamento 248.37 249.50 1.13 0.69 33.54 68.7 34.34 20.13 UIP0050 Pampa Campamento 461.40 463.90 2.50 0.69 14.86 284.3 18.17 8.79 UIP0051 Pampa Campamento 189.68 191.35 1.67 0.72 12.00 194.1 14.26 7.50 UIP0053 Pampa Campamento 233.90 238.47 4.57 1.68 9.89 752.6 18.64 9.89 SIS0001 Sorpresa 377.15 379.30 2.15 1.22 8.04 266.6 11.14 8.04 SIS0004 Sorpresa 389.30 389.90 0.60 0.44 21.61 1430.3 38.24 6.38 UIS0013 Sorpresa (+30) 255.35 256.02 0.67 0.48 15.90 285.0 19.21 6.59

Table 3B: El Peñón New Exploration Drill Intercepts, Select for Intervals Greater Than 3.5 g/t of Gold Over Diluted Width of 1.2 Metres. Gold Equivalent Equals Au(g/t)+Ag(g/t)/86.

Hole Vein From (m) To

(m) Core

Width

(m) Est. True

Width (m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Gold

Equivalent

(g/t) Gold (g/t)

Over

Diluted

Width of

1.2 m UEU0016 Abundancia 221.30 223.86 2.56 1.28 8.23 64.7 8.98 8.23 UEO0030 Angelina 116.00 188.45 72.45 0.88 5.11 27.1 5.42 3.96 SEX0011 Bermuda 224.50 226.50 2.00 1.28 9.40 55.5 10.05 9.40 SEX0016 Bermuda 324.50 325.50 1.00 0.75 5.36 9.8 5.47 4.11 SEM0007 Carmela 368.00 369.00 1.00 0.67 9.09 6.9 9.17 5.25 SEQ0003 Colorada Sur 306.00 307.00 1.00 0.77 32.60 513.0 38.57 21.46 SEQ0005 Colorada Sur 348.00 350.00 2.00 1.32 20.45 93.5 21.54 20.45 SEQ0007 Colorada Sur 300.00 302.00 2.00 1.56 8.95 307.0 12.52 8.95 SEQ0010 Colorada Sur 281.00 282.00 1.00 0.58 7.10 156.5 8.92 3.57 SEQ0020 Colorada Sur 349.00 351.00 2.00 0.74 7.63 0.7 7.64 5.09 SNX0983 Colorada Sur 421.00 428.00 7.00 2.72 15.30 7.6 15.39 15.30 SNX0983 Colorada Sur 457.50 464.50 7.00 2.92 7.14 3.8 7.19 7.14 UEQ0008 Colorada Sur 85.00 86.70 1.70 0.87 6.09 392.6 10.65 4.82 UEQ0008 Colorada Sur 114.00 115.00 1.00 0.89 11.00 466.0 16.42 9.08 SEQ0004 Colorada Sur (-10) 326.50 328.00 1.50 0.81 6.11 309.3 9.71 4.24 SED0003 Dorada Este 471.00 474.00 3.00 1.37 5.40 75.0 6.28 5.40 UED0060 Dorada Este 105.25 108.05 2.80 1.00 11.77 75.0 12.64 10.83 UED0051 Dorada FW W 116.20 117.75 1.55 1.32 8.82 681.0 16.74 8.82 UED0052 Dorada FW W 121.44 122.70 1.26 1.18 10.51 1623.6 29.39 10.51 UEV0014 El Valle 295.42 296.10 0.68 0.98 8.73 9.0 8.83 8.51 UEV0016 El Valle 319.90 321.55 1.65 1.22 7.33 211.2 9.79 7.33 UEV0017 El Valle 350.50 352.10 1.60 1.24 4.00 91.4 5.06 4.00 SEE0030 Esmeralda 158.00 160.00 2.00 1.49 5.30 304.0 8.83 5.30 SEE0027 Esmeralda Sur 256.00 257.00 1.00 0.47 9.40 13.5 9.56 3.84 SEM0002 Martillo Flat (+150) 230.00 231.00 1.00 0.84 5.30 749.0 14.01 3.76 SEU0001 Paloma 573.00 577.50 4.50 1.30 43.90 34.3 44.30 43.90 SEU0004 Paloma 465.00 466.00 1.00 0.67 9.10 78.4 10.01 5.23 SEU0006 Paloma 534.00 535.50 1.50 1.07 43.00 43.3 43.50 39.06 SEU0008 Paloma 551.00 554.00 3.00 2.03 8.37 3.5 8.41 8.37 SEU0011 Paloma 606.50 607.50 1.00 0.54 12.80 61.7 13.52 5.98 SEU0016 Paloma 596.86 598.94 2.08 1.39 4.29 130.7 5.81 4.29 SNX0977 Paloma 522.00 526.50 4.50 2.65 12.49 25.7 12.79 12.49 UEU0028 Paloma 360.63 363.88 3.25 1.24 25.71 97.8 26.85 25.71 SEP0003 Pampa Campamento 427.50 428.50 1.00 0.55 26.59 455.9 31.89 12.32 SEP0006 Pampa Campamento 494.00 496.00 2.00 0.72 9.98 15.2 10.16 6.15 SEP0008 Pampa Campamento 584.50 585.50 1.00 0.20 43.75 46.9 44.29 7.29 SEP0009 Pampa Campamento 432.00 433.00 1.00 0.55 10.70 139.4 12.32 4.99 SEP0010 Pampa Campamento 475.50 477.50 2.00 1.02 9.90 44.8 10.42 8.66 SEP0014 Pampa Campamento 504.00 506.50 2.50 1.03 4.35 29.8 4.70 3.77 UEP0017 Pampa Campamento 109.60 113.60 4.00 2.60 4.62 16.0 4.80 4.62 UEP0021 Pampa Campamento 205.64 207.18 1.54 0.42 56.00 616.3 63.17 20.53 UEP0026 Pampa Campamento 283.84 285.30 1.46 1.30 10.77 410.7 15.54 10.77 UES0013 Pampa Campamento 357.00 358.10 1.10 1.08 5.94 124.2 7.38 5.40 SEX0019 Pampa Providencia Este (-15) 277.00 278.00 1.00 0.68 10.10 213.8 12.59 5.77 SES0001 Sorpresa 371.00 372.00 1.00 0.62 7.58 38.1 8.02 4.09 SES0002 Sorpresa 388.00 390.50 2.50 1.60 8.17 421.8 13.08 8.17 SES0002 Sorpresa 403.00 405.00 2.00 0.98 24.04 1468.6 41.11 20.03 SES0002 Sorpresa 431.00 432.00 1.00 0.72 8.25 18.7 8.47 5.09 SES0003 Sorpresa 404.00 406.00 2.00 1.28 4.72 221.0 7.28 4.72 SES0016 Sorpresa 370.00 373.00 3.00 1.58 33.60 774.0 42.60 33.60 UES0010 Sorpresa 202.35 202.79 0.44 0.33 12.90 845.0 22.73 3.87 UES0004 Sorpresa (-70m) 143.00 144.00 1.00 0.45 40.00 1709.1 59.87 15.67 SES0010 Sorpresa (+50) 302.00 304.00 2.00 0.78 8.90 300.0 12.39 5.93 SET0005 Ventura 599.00 601.00 2.00 0.86 5.00 57.3 5.66 3.62 UEV0018 Vista Norte 269.00 269.45 0.45 0.38 63.20 344.0 67.20 21.07

Canadian Malartic Exploration Update

Exploration at Canadian Malartic continues to focus on definition of the Odyssey Underground Project predominantly through definition drilling of the East Gouldie deposit. Infill, expansion and exploration drilling of the East Gouldie structure have all returned excellent results to date highlighting the exceptional continuity and size of the zone. The district exploration program has discovered a deep eastern extension of the East Gouldie structure as well as a new zone located 400 metres south of East Gouldie and intercepted further promising mineralization below the known East Amphi deposit. These results support the continued growth of Canadian Malartic as it transitions from an open pit mine to a large underground operation with a decades long mine life.

The East Gouldie zone was discovered in late 2018 and the first mineral resource was published in December 2019. Exploration in 2021 at Canadian Malartic has prioritized definition drilling at East Gouldie, reducing drill spacing in the mineral resource area to 75 metre spacing. To date in 2021, 65,967 metres have been completed at East Gouldie, providing 87 new pierce points within the East Gouldie mineral inventory. Results continue to confirm that the grade, width, and overall shape of the orebody are consistent with previously reported intercepts used for mineral resource estimation.

Drilling highlights in the East Gouldie infill area include the following estimated true width intercepts: 6.2 g/t of gold over 61.7 metres including 10.9 g/t gold over 21.0 metres at 1,102 metres depth (MEX19-154WC); 6.8 g/t gold of gold over 41.4 metres at 1,069 metres depth, including 10.4 g/t gold over 20.6 metres (MEX21-208); 7.9 g/t of gold over 25.5 metres at 1,496 metres depth (MEX21-203R). These results continue to define high grade zones within the broader mineralized envelope. Step out drilling beyond the mineral resource envelope reported at year-end 2020 has extended the mineralized envelope to the east with two drill holes cutting significant mineralization. Extension drilling highlights include the following estimated true width intercepts: 11.6 g/t of gold over 4.9 metres at 1,487 metres depth (MEX 20-180W); 2.0 g/t gold over 20.5 metres at 1,588 metres depth (MEX21-202) as the best interval in a wide zone of mineralization with five discrete reported intercepts. See Table 4 for additional results.

Definition drilling also continued in the Odyssey deposit with 3,000 metres drilled from surface and 1,439 metres drilled from underground.

Table 4: Canadian Malartic, East Gouldie New Drill Intercepts, Select for Intervals Greater Than 25 gram metre metal factor.

Drill

hole Inclusion Zone Drill

Hole

Type From

(m) To

(m) Core

Width

(m) Est.

True

Width

(m) Gold Grade

(g/t) -

Uncapped Gold Grade

(g/t)

-

20 g/t cap Depth of

Midpoint

Below

Surface

(m)* MEX19-154WC

HG WZ Infill 1538.30 1561.60 23.30 21.04 11.68 10.87 -1102.48 South of HG_WZ Infill 1565.20 1572.00 6.80 6.09 6.18 6.18 -1109.88 South of HG_WZ Infill 1574.50 1596.00 21.50 19.11 5.92 5.56 -1116.30 MEX20-164WD HG_WZ Infill 1862.00 1872.10 10.10 8.52 4.93 4.93 -1687.70 MEX20-166W South of HG_SZ Infill 1691.00 1704.00 13.00 12.15 2.61 2.61 -1343.98 MEX20-166WA HG_SZ Infill 1677.00 1696.50 19.50 18.64 2.52 2.52 -1389.58 MEX20-171WD

North of HG_WZ Infill 1774.00 1817.00 43.00 35.65 4.18 4.18 -1607.74 Incl. Infill 1779.30 1800.90 21.60 17.91 6.32 6.32 -1603.83 HG_WZ Infill 1826.65 1860.00 33.35 27.27 1.92 1.92 -1641.66 MEX20-172AWB



HG_SZ Infill 1888.00 1927.80 39.80 33.06 5.35 5.00 -1637.43 Incl. Infill 1888.00 1899.00 11.00 9.14 14.19 12.93 -1628.94 MEX20-180W North of HG_SZ Ext. 1622.00 1627.30 5.30 4.93 16.66 11.55 -1487.29 MEX20-182WA

HG_NZ Infill 1608.00 1629.00 21.00 18.54 5.71 5.55 -1329.29 Incl. Infill 1611.45 1617.65 6.20 5.47 14.24 13.68 -1326.53 North of HG_SZ Infill 1627.60 1635.00 7.40 6.82 5.27 4.88 -1491.80 HG_SZ Infill 1658.10 1674.70 16.60 15.29 2.46 2.46 -1518.54 MEX20-186W



HG_SZ Infill 1462.80 1472.55 9.75 9.22 9.24 8.94 -1127.43 Incl. Infill 1467.35 1471.80 4.45 4.21 13.77 13.12 -1128.53 MEX20-191WB North of HG_SZ Infill 1556.85 1563.00 6.15 5.60 6.47 6.47 -1405.01 MEX20-192WB North of HG_WZ Infill 1750.00 1773.00 23.00 19.31 2.28 2.28 -1593.22 MEX20-193WC

HG_SZ Infill 1733.00 1773.00 40.00 33.24 3.66 3.38 -1556.26 Incl. Infill 1733.00 1744.00 11.00 9.14 4.36 3.35 -1543.80 Incl. Infill 1756.00 1761.00 5.00 4.16 8.45 8.45 -1560.98 South of HG_SZ Infill 1782.00 1796.00 14.00 11.64 2.72 2.72 -1587.12 MEX20-193WD HG_SZ Infill 1754.80 1770.30 15.50 12.35 8.81 8.54 -1538.60 MEX20-195EXT

HG_NZ Infill 1574.00 1606.00 32.00 26.82 6.06 5.84 -1236.61 Incl. Infill 1583.00 1588.00 5.00 4.19 12.02 11.43 -1234.37 Incl. Infill 1601.20 1604.90 3.70 3.10 8.98 8.98 -1243.05 HG_SZ Infill 1673.00 1695.00 22.00 17.46 2.17 2.17 -1281.39 MEX20-195EXTW

HG_NZ Infill 1536.30 1546.50 10.20 9.86 3.32 3.32 -1174.03 South of HG_SZ Infill 1638.40 1650.85 12.45 11.85 6.20 6.20 -1232.25 Incl. Infill 1642.20 1646.80 4.60 4.38 9.97 9.97 -1232.18 MEX21-196ZB HG_SZ Infill 1347.00 1352.05 5.05 4.74 11.18 10.98 -1165.86 MEX21-196ZC

HG_NZ Infill 1300.40 1315.00 14.60 12.00 5.47 4.25 -1132.96 HG_SZ Infill 1369.00 1382.70 13.70 11.02 3.12 3.12 -1185.69 MEX21-197Z** North of HG_SZ Infill 1879.55 1898.00 18.45 16.24 2.10 2.10 -1675.42 MEX21-198

HG_SZ Infill 1775.60 1805.00 29.40 24.99 5.23 5.23 -1628.00 Incl. Infill 1795.00 1804.00 9.00 7.65 10.08 10.08 -1635.91 MEX21-199

HG_NZ Infill 1379.00 1393.45 14.45 14.03 4.61 4.61 -1132.61 HG_SZ Infill 1467.25 1488.80 21.55 20.69 1.80 1.80 -1186.64 MEX21-201** HG_WZ Infill 1597.40 1607.00 9.60 9.37 2.67 2.67 -1279.32 MEX21-202** North of HG_SZ Ext. 1787.00 1807.50 20.50 20.48 2.04 2.04 -1588.43 MEX21-203R

North of HG_WZ Infill 1696.40 1700.20 3.80 3.51 14.10 14.10 -1470.55 HG_WZ Infill 1719.40 1746.95 27.55 25.52 7.95 7.95 -1496.07 Incl. Infill 1728.10 1739.55 11.45 10.61 14.47 14.47 -1496.55 MEX21-205** South of HG_NZ Infill 1040.00 1046.70 6.70 5.33 4.78 4.63 -980.08 MEX21-208**

HG_WZ 40 m Infill 1509.00 1553.10 44.10 41.42 6.82 6.82 -1069.30 Incl. 40 m Infill 1510.00 1531.90 21.90 20.57 10.42 10.42 -1063.58 RD20-4674

East Gouldie Ext Exp. 2230.60 2235.55 4.95 4.57 1.84 1.84 -1828.38 East Gouldie Ext Exp. 2231.80 2233.70 1.90 1.75 3.78 3.78 -1828.16 New Zone South Exp. 2634.55 2645.00 10.45 9.26 3.50 3.50 -2102.45 New Zone South Exp. 2637.00 2640.00 3.00 2.66 6.05 6.05 -2101.62 RD21-4678

East Gouldie Ext Exp. 2087.40 2093.00 5.60 4.81 6.29 6.29 -1988.66 East Gouldie Ext Exp. 2101.70 2103.65 1.95 1.68 1.77 1.77 -1998.92 East Gouldie Ext Exp. 2118.50 2119.80 1.30 1.12 7.02 7.02 -2012.42 East Gouldie Ext Exp. 2142.00 2143.15 1.15 1.00 6.12 6.12 -2031.58 RD21-4680A New Zone South Exp. 2691.10 2697.40 6.30 5.04 1.94 1.94 -2303.22

** Drillhole not surveyed yet, drill rig still on the set-up.

Figure 10: East Gouldie Longitudinal and Cross Section Demonstrating Infill Results and East Extension Exploration Drilling.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba45924a-36bd-46b3-bbce-c90a8f721312

Three drills continued to work on the regional exploration program, with drilling concluded at East Amphi and on the eastern extension of East Gouldie from the Rand property.



East Amphi is located three kilometres northwest of the Canadian Malartic pit. To date, 7,900 metres of drilling have been completed at East Amphi and results indicate the presence of significant mineralization at depth below the historic workings. Two zones are being defined with new intercepts in the Nessie zone of 2.16 g/t of gold over an estimated true width of 17.19 metres in drill hole EA20-4187, and 14.13 g/t of gold over an estimated true width of 1.70 metres in drill hole EA21-4196. Follow up drilling of the adjacent Kraken zone, returned an intercept of 2.01 g/t of gold over an estimated true width of 29.77 metres. This interval is tentatively interpreted to consist of both the Nessie and Kraken zones where they converge along strike.

As previously reported, exploration drilling conducted earlier this year on the Rand property targeting the projected down plunge extension of the East Gouldie zone encountered significant mineralization in drill hole RD21-4680A, with an intercept located 1,150 metres from the eastern limit of the East Gouldie mineral resources reported at year-end 2020. (Please see the Yamana press release issued April 28, 2021, titled ‘Yamana Gold Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Production Results’, available at www.yamana.com.) Follow-up drilling in this area has generated two new widely separated intercepts, reported as estimated true widths in the projected plane of East Gouldie: 1.84 g/t of gold over 4.57 metres including 3.78 g/t of gold over an estimated true width of 1.75 metres (RD 20-4674); 6.29 g/t of gold over an estimated true width of 4.81 metres (RD21-4678).

Extending hole RD20-4674 into the footwall of the East Gouldie zone resulted in the discovery of a new sub-parallel zone located 400 metres south of the East Gouldie extension reporting 3.50 g/t of gold over an estimated true width of 9.26 metres, while an extension of previously reported RD20-4680A reported 1.94 g/t of gold over an estimated true width of 5.04 metres, also in the new zone.

These new results extend the East Gouldie zone 1,260 metres beyond the reported East Gouldie mineral resource and onto the Rand Malartic property. Combined with the extension hole MEX 21-202 reported above, there is now a strong target area potential for follow up drilling up dip from the new intercepts. See Figure 10.

All intervals in the East Gouldie Extension and the new zone consist of sheared metasedimentary rocks of the Pontiac Group, with pyrite mineralization associated with sericite, carbonate, and chlorite alteration.

The 2021 budget for infill and exploration drilling on the Odyssey Underground Project is $11.9 million (50% basis) with the objective of completing 141,400 metres of drilling, largely on the East Gouldie deposit. The district exploration budget was increased from $3.2 million (50% basis) to $4.4 million (50% basis) to drill an additional four pierce points into the newly defined eastern extension of the East Gouldie zone.

Qualified Persons

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Henry Marsden (P. Geo. and Senior Vice President, Exploration). Mr. Marsden is an employee of Yamana Gold Inc. and a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Yamana incorporates a Quality Assurance and Quality Control (“QA/QC”) program for all of its mines and exploration projects which conforms to industry best practices.

Samples are transported in security sealed bags for preparation at Geoassay, ALS and SGS analytical laboratories. ALS and SGS are both ISO 9001:2008 and 17025 certified laboratories, while Geoassay is undergoing certification. Gold is analyzed by gold fire assay with 30 grams or 50 grams aliquot and AAS finish. Samples over 5 g/t gold (El Peñón, Minera Florida and Cerro Moro) and 10 g/t gold (Canadian Malartic) are re-analyzed by gravimetric finish methods. Silver is determined using a four acid digestion and AAS finish (ore level) and samples over 30g/t are re-analyzed by gravimetric finish methods. Five percent of all pulps are further checked by secondary certified laboratories (ALS, SGS, Bureau Veritas) using the same analytical methods.

All exploration diamond drill cores are split in half by mechanical spitting or core sawing and sampled at appropriate intervals for assay. The remaining core, coarse reject and pulps are stored on-site in a secure location.

Certified reference standards, duplicates, sterile and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as a control for assay accuracy, bias, precision and contamination. The results of these checks are tracked and failures are re-analyzed. This information also includes pulp checks carried out in the secondary lab.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

