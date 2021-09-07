Strategic order for Cybersecurity services to large US client

Danish English

Company Announcement no. 16/2021

This announcement contains inside information

Wirtek welcomes continued growth in the third quarter with a Cybersecurity team dedicated to support one of Wirtek’s existing large international clients at their US headquarters. This is a new area of competence for Wirtek with a significant growth potential, and the commitment of at least two years of service to the customer is a great win for Wirtek’s market expansion.

The long-term partnership with this client began more than five years ago with an initial request to ensure the quality of one of their new products. The partnership has developed beyond the initial scope to cover several additional technical areas with multiple Wirtek teams working for our client’s European subsidiaries. The successes of this collaboration so far made our client trust Wirtek's ability to support their US-based headquarters with the required Cybersecurity expertise, a new area of competency for Wirtek with significant potential.

This new team of Cybersecurity engineers will provide critical web application security services to our client. The decision to advance into this field with this valuable customer is based on the double-digit growth opportunities and a strategic intent to support our clients’ pressing needs to handle the increasing threat from cyber-attacks:

Michael Aaen, CEO at Wirtek says: “This order is of strategic importance for Wirtek, as we expand our existing service offering with Cybersecurity competencies. We are keenly aware that cyber-attacks are a universal threat that affects all our clients’ businesses. Cyber-attacks hit organizations and private systems around the globe every day, and the variety of attacks have increased substantially. Thanks to the fast-developing technology standards today, Cybersecurity has become a priority for our clients as well as for most companies worldwide. This acute need in the current market environment presents an opportunity that Wirtek is well-prepared to pursue.”

This order does not change the previously announced financial expectations for the current fiscal year.

