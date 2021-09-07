English Danish

Vestjysk Bank A/S has signed a loan agreement for DKK 140 million in Senior Non-Preferred Debt with a value date of 7 September 2021.

The loan has a term of four years with optional prepayment after three years at the earliest, subject to prior permission from the Danish FSA. The loan carries a floating semi-annual coupon rate of CIBOR6 plus a credit spread of 170 bps.

The loan agreement is a step in the ongoing optimisation of Vestjysk Bank’s capital structure.

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, on tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.

