Date        06.09.2021

Share buy-back programme week 35

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

23,950

739.71

17,716,156
30 August 2021800756.56605,248
31 August 2021800754.77603,816
01 September 2021700757.81530,467
02 September 2021700765.14535,598
03 September 2021700759.84531,888
Total under the current share buy-back programme

27,650

742.25

20,523,173
    
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021





361,605





622.19





224,988,722
Total bought back389,255630.72245,511,895

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 389,255 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

