STAPr Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program

DENVER, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAPr, an innovative networking platform that engages and connects students and professionals to share resources worldwide, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,000 founders from 35 countries raise over $300 million in funding.



“Newchip evaluates a vast number of companies from across the globe, selecting less than 7% to be part of our accelerator. This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Social Networking companies like STAPr can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for STAPr and believe they will do well at Newchip.” - Armando Vera Carvajal, Accelerator Director at Newchip.

STAPr is an innovative and consumer-oriented networking platform that connects students and professionals to share resources worldwide. Founded by a passionate innovator and entrepreneur after experiencing the challenges and limitations of being an international student, STAPr aims to connect students with necessary tools and ensure that they are ready for the workforce. With over 500 pre-launch user signups, STAPr is on a mission to bridge the gap between students and professionals in order to foster a mutually beneficial relationship. For more information on the pre-seed, capital raises, or to sign up to join the pre-launch waitlist, visit www.STAPr.com .

"After being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to begin the startup accelerator journey, as part of our focus on capital raising, business development, scaling of the company, and global expansion." - Michael Heavens, Founder & CEO of STAPr.

