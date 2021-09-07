New York, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Total Knee Replacement: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135039/?utm_source=GNW





This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for total knee replacement based on the product and implant type.



By product, the total knee replacement market is segmented into primary total knee replacement and revision total knee replacement. By implant type, the total knee replacement market is segmented into fixed-bearing implants, mobile-bearing implants and others.



By geography, the total knee replacement market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW). The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India and China are regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on total knee replacement implant manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that are unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 29 tables

- An overview of the global markets for total knee replacement

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026

- Quantification of total knee replacement market based on product, implant type and region, and analysis of market drivers, and restraints, and regulatory and reimbursement scenarios impacting the global market

- Pipeline analysis of total knee replacement implants, disease prevalence and epidemiology of osteoporosis, arthritis and diabetes and their relationship with total knee replacement surgery

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of major players, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Corin, Exactech Inc., Medacta International and Smith & Nephew PLC



Summary:

The global market for total knee replacement was valued at REDACTED in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACT ED, to reach REDACTED by 2026.



Key growth factors are the increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders among the population and an aging population.Other growth factors include increasing approvals of technologically advanced products and rising R&D investments in knee replacement implants. Also, the increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders related to the growing incidence of both diabetes and obesity cases is pushing growth in the total knee replacementmarket.



The diseases related with muscles, tendons and joints generally are considered to be orthopedic disorders.The most widely recognized orthopedic issues are osteoarthritis, joint inflammation, rheumatoid joint pain and lower back pain.



Each bone, tissue and ligament in the body is a piece of the skeletal framework and a potential supporter of orthopedic conditions.Degenerative and incendiary infections of the bones and joints are normal orthopedic issues.



These conditions frequently are found as chronic ailments among the elderly. As a percentage of the total global population, the elder population continues to expand. It is expected that the number of individuals 50 years and olderwho

have bone infections will double during the forecast period.



Most of these conditions require surgery such as total joint replacement.These surgeries require implants to be placed inside the body.



The three most common orthopedic disorders are osteoarthritis, lower limb joint pain and medial cartilage tear.



In the U.S., orthopedic disorders affect than 1 in 2 adults and 3 in 4 people over the age of 65. Arthritis, trauma, and back pain are the three most basic orthopedic conditions in the U.S. Orthopedic conditions are the most debilitating conditions affecting the overall world population. Orthopedic disorders are increasing as U.S. aged population increases. By 2030, the number of people in the U.S. 65 years old and over is expected to double, with individuals 85 years old and older representing the fastest-growing segment. Comparable statistical changes are anticipated for Europe.

