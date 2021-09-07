English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 11:00 AM (EEST)



Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Lampa, Stefan





Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Lampa Stefan Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210906153902_3 Issuer Name: Cargotec Oyj LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-08-30 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009013429 Volume: 2755 Unit price: 45.88000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2755 Volume weighted average price: 45.88000 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-09-02 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009013429 Volume: 4128 Unit price: 48.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4128 Volume weighted average price: 48.00000 Euro

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com



