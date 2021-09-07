CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 11:00 AM (EEST)
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Lampa, Stefan
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Lampa Stefan
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210906153902_3
|Issuer
|Name:
|Cargotec Oyj
|LEI:
|5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-08-30
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009013429
|Volume:
|2755
|Unit price:
|45.88000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|2755
|Volume weighted average price:
|45.88000 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-09-02
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009013429
|Volume:
|4128
|Unit price:
|48.00000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|4128
|Volume weighted average price:
|48.00000 Euro
For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com