Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Lampa, Stefan

| Source: Cargotec Corporation Cargotec Corporation

Helsinki, FINLAND

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 7 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 11:00 AM (EEST)

Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Lampa, Stefan

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Lampa Stefan 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210906153902_3
   
Issuer
Name:Cargotec Oyj
LEI:5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2021-08-30
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009013429
 
Volume:2755
Unit price:45.88000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:2755
Volume weighted average price:45.88000 Euro
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2021-09-02
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009013429
 
Volume:4128
Unit price:48.00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:4128
Volume weighted average price:48.00000 Euro

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com