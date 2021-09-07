New York, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Infrastructure Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135038/?utm_source=GNW

The report provides an overview of the global market for 5G infrastructure and analyzes market trends.



Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2021 through 2026.The scope of the report is limited to the hardware side of the market, software and services are not included while estimating the market sizing and forecasting.



Market values have been estimated based on total revenues of the 5G infrastructure manufacturers and communication network providers.



The report covers the market for 5G infrastructure with regards to its implementation across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



Report Includes:

- 36 data tables and 16 additional tables

- An updated overview of the global market for 5G infrastructure within the technology space

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation of market size and market forecast for 5G infrastructure, and their corresponding market share analysis by communication infrastructure, network architecture, core network technology, operational frequency, end-user, and geographic region

- Assessment of 5G infrastructure market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, industry structure, government regulations, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the marketplace

- Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the progress of this market along with its impact on telecom industry ecosystem

- Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

- Company profiles description of the major manufacturers of 5G infrastructure including Apple Inc., Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and LG



Summary:

5G enables a network designed to virtually connect everyone and everything, such as electronics, machines, objects and devices. 5G wireless technology is intended to provide higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, enhanced availability and a more consistent user experience to more users. Greater performance and better efficiency enable new user experiences and unite new industries.



5G technology offers three standard advantages, including -

- Faster data transmission speed, up to multi-Gbps speeds.

- Greater capacity, fueling a massive amount of IoT devices per square kilometer.

- Lower latency, down to single-digit milliseconds, which is critically important in applications such as connected vehicles in intelligent transportation system (ITS) applications and autonomous vehicles, where near instantaneous response is necessary.



Leading players in the market for 5G infrastructure include Airspan Networks, Affirmed Networks Inc., American Tower, AT&T, China Mobile, Cisco Systems, Comba Telecom, CommScope Inc., Ciena Corporation, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper, Korea Telecom, Mavenir, NEC Corporation, Nokia Networks, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Telecom, T-Mobile U.S. Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., VMware Inc., and ZTE Corp. All of these companies are investing in 5G infrastructure technology as a response to increasing demand for fully autonomous driving, safe vehicles and telemedicine, among others. Increasing collaborations and mergers and acquisitions, along with product development and launches, are expected to optimize the environmental and economic advantages by enhancing and utilizing new and innovative ideas and technologies.



In contrast to many other industries, the telecommunication sector has been spared from major COVID- 19-related restrictions, such as stay-at-home orders and quarantine requirements, as it is established as one of the essential services.Some telecom companies have been strengthened by the short-term spike in data traffic and increased use of broadband services, as more people are working from home and rely on video conferencing to hold meetings.



Traffic growth has, in fact, demonstrated increased reliance on connectivity and digital services, as per the International Finance Corp. (IFC).



The global market for 5G infrastructure was valued at REDACTED in 2020 and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2026, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. There is a rapid growth of urbanization and industrialization owing to the development of economy and rise in disposable income in various developed countries across the globe.



5G offers opportunities for urban innovators striving to create smart city services in the pandemic era and beyond by providing higher data rates, increased traffic capacity, ultra-low latency and high connection density.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135038/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________