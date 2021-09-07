Global Culture Media Market Is Expected to Reach $13.48 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Culture Media Market was estimated at $5.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $13.48 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in R&D investments, surge in advancements associated with cell culture media, and high demand for cell culture media drive the growth of the global culture media market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and scientific concerns associated with culture media restrain the growth to some extent. However, the untapped potential in the emerging economies has been highly beneficial to the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Researchers have now started introducing culture-based vaccines, and with the mass inoculation drive on board in the majority of countries, the global culture media market has been impacted positively.

This trend is most likely to persist until the pandemic is completely over.

The global culture media market is analyzed across type, application, research type, and region. Based on product type, the chemically defined media segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than one-fifth of the global culture media market. The stem cell media segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the cancer research segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market. At the same time, the regenerative medicine and tissue engineering segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030 .

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.1% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.



The key market players analyzed in the Global Culture Media Market report include:

Avantor Performance Materials

LLC (VWR International, LLC)

Becton

Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (Bio-Rad)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck)

Corning Incorporated (Corning)

GE Healthcare

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd (HiMedia)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Lonza)

These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

