Global Glue Applied Label Market 2021: Technological Challenges Reduce Volumes in Some Markets, while Providing Growth Opportunities in Others

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glue Applied Label Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glue-applied label market is a long-established and traditional means of labeling and decorating packaged products. However, the technology now faces a number of serious challenges that are reducing the volumes in some markets while providing opportunities for significant growth in others.

This study identifies those opportunities and challenges, and highlights in which regions glue-applied labels are losing share and where they are showing strong growth. This is a useful tool for companies to prepare their strategies in dealing with these areas.

This report outlines the market structure for this leading labeling technology and evaluates the present and future demand for glue-applied labels by geographic region, by type, by material, and by reference to the challenges provided by competitive packaging technologies. The report also provides market forecasts through to 2023 by regional and glue applied label format - cold (wet) glue and wraparound.

The report Global Glue Applied Label Market 2021 focuses on the materials used in the production of glue-applied labels of all types, and on the markets and market trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Label Markets

3.1. Global Label Market

3.2. Global Glue-applied Label Technologies & Markets

4. Glue-applied Labels

4.1. Glue-applied Label Markets

4.2. Glue-applied Label Market Structure

4.3. Glue-applied Label Market Value Chain

4.4. Glue-applied Label Market - Segmentation

5. European Glue-applied Label Market

5.1. European Glue-applied Label Market - Market Structure & Value Chain

5.2. European Glue-applied Label Market - Segmentation

5.3. European Glue-applied Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

6. North American Glue-applied Label Market

6.1. North American Glue-applied Label Market - Market Structure & Value Chain

6.2. North American Glue-applied Label Market - Segmentation

6.3. North American Glue-applied Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

7. Asian Glue-applied Label Market

7.1. Asian Glue-applied Label Market - Market Structure & Value Chain

7.2. Asian Glue-applied Label Market - Segmentation

7.3. Asian Glue-applied Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

8. South American Glue-applied Label Market

8.1. South American Glue-applied Market - Market Structure & Value Chain

8.2. South American Glue-applied Label Market - Segmentation

8.3. South American Glue-applied Market - Trends & Forecasts.

9. African & Middle East Glue-applied Label Market

9.1. African & Middle East Glue-applied Label Market - Market Structure & Value Chain

9.2. African & Middle East Glue-applied Label Market - Segmentation

9.3. African & Middle East Glue-applied Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

10. Glue-applied Label Market - Technology Trends

10.1. Glue-applied Label Market - Technology Trends, Materials

10.2. Glue-applied Label Market - Technology Trends, Printing

11. The Future for Glue-applied Labels

11.1. The Future for Glue-applied Labels - Growth Forecasts

11.2. The Future for Glue-applied Labels - Competitive Technologies

12. Company Directory

12.1. Paper Producers

12.2. Film Producers

12.3. Presses

12.4. Printing/Converting



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mm422i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.