Landsbankinn hf.: Ceases employment at Landsbankinn

Hrefna Ösp Sigfinnsdóttir, Managing Director of Asset Management & Capital Markets at Landsbankinn, has resigned her position with the Bank, where she has worked since 2010. She has already ceased employment.

Hrefna Ösp Sigfinnsdóttir: “I take my leave of Landsbankinn, proud of the eleven enjoyable and eventful years I’ve spent at the Bank. I have gained valuable experience and had the opportunity to work with exceptional people on demanding projects.”

Lilja Björk Einarsdóttir, CEO of Landsbankinn: “Hrefna Ösp has done a great job at Landsbankinn. She led the restoration of asset management at the Bank and supported the development of Landsbréf. Hrefna Ösp has pioneered sustainable and responsible investment in Iceland. She was the driving force behind the establishment of IcelandSIF and kindled the market’s interest in a new approach. Hrefna Ösp is dynamic leader who has achieved significant success and been an outstanding member of Landsbankinn’s executive board.”





For further information contact:

Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, pr@landsbankinn.is