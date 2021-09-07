Global Smart Ticketing Market (2021 to 2026) - by Component, Organization Size and Region

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Ticketing Market Research Report by Component, by Organization Size, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Ticketing Market size was estimated at USD 6,842.90 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,878.83 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 15.47% to reach USD 16,226.09 Million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Smart Ticketing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Component, the Smart Ticketing Market was examined across Hardware, Services, and Software. The Hardware was further studied across Readers, Ticketing Mobile Terminals/Ticketing Machines, and Validators. The Services was further studied across Consulting, Implementation, and Support and Maintenance.
- Based on Application, the Smart Ticketing Market was examined across Airways, Parking and Transportation, Railways, Roadways, and Sports and Entertainment.
- Based on Organization Size, the Smart Ticketing Market was examined across Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.
- Based on Geography, the Smart Ticketing Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Ticketing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart Ticketing Market, including Act, Atsuke, Cammax, Conduent, Confidex, Corethree, Cubic, Flowbird Group, Giesecke+Devrient, Hid Global, Hitachi Rail, Idemia, Indra, Infineon Technologies, Init, Lit Transit, Masabi, Nxp Semiconductors, Payiq, Scheidt & Bachmann, Secutix, Siemens, Thales, Ticketer, and Xerox.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Ticketing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Ticketing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Ticketing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Ticketing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Ticketing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Ticketing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Ticketing Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing penetration for easy accessibility in transit sector
5.1.1.2. Rapid surge in demand from sports and entertainment industry
5.1.1.3. Rising adoption of online payments among end-users
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Expensive, complex and compatibility issues
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. High investment for smart city projects across the world
5.1.3.2. Growing intelligent transport with advanced technologies such as block chain
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Slower adoption and limited supportive infrastructure in developing countries
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Smart Ticketing Market, by Component
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hardware
6.2.1. Readers
6.2.2. Ticketing Mobile Terminals/Ticketing Machines
6.2.3. Validators
6.3. Services
6.3.1. Consulting
6.3.2. Implementation
6.3.3. Support and Maintenance
6.4. Software
7. Smart Ticketing Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Airways
7.3. Parking and Transportation
7.4. Railways
7.5. Roadways
7.6. Sports and Entertainment
8. Smart Ticketing Market, by Organization Size
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Large Enterprises
8.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9. Americas Smart Ticketing Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Smart Ticketing Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Ticketing Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Act
13.2. Atsuke
13.3. Cammax
13.4. Conduent
13.5. Confidex
13.6. Corethree
13.7. Cubic
13.8. Flowbird Group
13.9. Giesecke+Devrient
13.10. Hid Global
13.11. Hitachi Rail
13.12. Idemia
13.13. Indra
13.14. Infineon Technologies
13.15. Init
13.16. Lit Transit
13.17. Masabi
13.18. Nxp Semiconductors
13.19. Payiq
13.20. Scheidt & Bachmann
13.21. Secutix
13.22. Siemens
13.23. Thales
13.24. Ticketer
13.25. Xerox
14. Appendix
