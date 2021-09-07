Global Smart Ticketing Market (2021 to 2026) - by Component, Organization Size and Region

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Ticketing Market Research Report by Component, by Organization Size, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Ticketing Market size was estimated at USD 6,842.90 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,878.83 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 15.47% to reach USD 16,226.09 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Smart Ticketing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the Smart Ticketing Market was examined across Hardware, Services, and Software. The Hardware was further studied across Readers, Ticketing Mobile Terminals/Ticketing Machines, and Validators. The Services was further studied across Consulting, Implementation, and Support and Maintenance.

Based on Application, the Smart Ticketing Market was examined across Airways, Parking and Transportation, Railways, Roadways, and Sports and Entertainment.

Based on Organization Size, the Smart Ticketing Market was examined across Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

Based on Geography, the Smart Ticketing Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Ticketing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart Ticketing Market, including Act, Atsuke, Cammax, Conduent, Confidex, Corethree, Cubic, Flowbird Group, Giesecke+Devrient, Hid Global, Hitachi Rail, Idemia, Indra, Infineon Technologies, Init, Lit Transit, Masabi, Nxp Semiconductors, Payiq, Scheidt & Bachmann, Secutix, Siemens, Thales, Ticketer, and Xerox.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Ticketing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Ticketing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Ticketing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Ticketing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Ticketing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Ticketing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Ticketing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing penetration for easy accessibility in transit sector

5.1.1.2. Rapid surge in demand from sports and entertainment industry

5.1.1.3. Rising adoption of online payments among end-users

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Expensive, complex and compatibility issues

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. High investment for smart city projects across the world

5.1.3.2. Growing intelligent transport with advanced technologies such as block chain

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Slower adoption and limited supportive infrastructure in developing countries

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Smart Ticketing Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.2.1. Readers

6.2.2. Ticketing Mobile Terminals/Ticketing Machines

6.2.3. Validators

6.3. Services

6.3.1. Consulting

6.3.2. Implementation

6.3.3. Support and Maintenance

6.4. Software



7. Smart Ticketing Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Airways

7.3. Parking and Transportation

7.4. Railways

7.5. Roadways

7.6. Sports and Entertainment



8. Smart Ticketing Market, by Organization Size

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Large Enterprises

8.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9. Americas Smart Ticketing Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Smart Ticketing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Ticketing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Act

13.2. Atsuke

13.3. Cammax

13.4. Conduent

13.5. Confidex

13.6. Corethree

13.7. Cubic

13.8. Flowbird Group

13.9. Giesecke+Devrient

13.10. Hid Global

13.11. Hitachi Rail

13.12. Idemia

13.13. Indra

13.14. Infineon Technologies

13.15. Init

13.16. Lit Transit

13.17. Masabi

13.18. Nxp Semiconductors

13.19. Payiq

13.20. Scheidt & Bachmann

13.21. Secutix

13.22. Siemens

13.23. Thales

13.24. Ticketer

13.25. Xerox



14. Appendix



